Moose on the loose captured in South Portland

On Sept. 29 the South Portland Police Department tweeted a photo of the moose that was taken by Officer Daniel Purinton. “Please slow down and be aware!” police wrote in the tweet . “This moose was wandering the Highland Avenue area, having entered the South Portland Public Works Facility from the Greenbelt.”

A moose that had been wandering around the city of South Portland in Maine was successfully tranquilized and relocated by authorities.

South Portland police tweeted that the moose had been seen crossing Highland Avenue three times and then headed into the woods towards Sawyer Road in Cape Elizabeth, and warned the public to stay a safe distance away from the animal.

Advertisement

Police noted that the moose was not aggressive “except when approached by dogs and people” and urged motorists to use caution because moose are difficult to see at night.

Police described the moose’s capture as a “a safe, successful conclusion” to what could have been a precarious situation.

“With the assistance of wardens and biologists from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, the moose was safely tranquilized and transported from a wooded area off Surfsite Road,” police wrote in a tweet Wednesday.

The South Portland Police Department thanked the Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife and the city’s parks and recreation department for their assistance.

“We also want to thank all of you, for your concern, reporting your sightings, slowing down, and giving the moose space to rest and recover,” police wrote. “This was a difficult task, as there was, naturally, so much public interest. There were several possible outcomes to this incident, and fortunately, the best one became possible. Thank you.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.