Regarding COVID-19, Walsh says ‘We’re going in the right direction except for this week’

Red is the designation given to communities that have had more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days.

“We’re hoping that it’s kind of a one week trend that we’re seeing here and we start to see the numbers go back down,” said Walsh during a CNN appearance early Thursday afternoon.

Less than a day after state authorities placed Boston in the “red zone” of communities most at risk for COVID-19, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said he hopes that the city’s recent coronavirus numbers represent a temporary trend.

Boston had an average of 8.5 cases per day in the last two weeks. The city is one of 29 communities that are, or have recently been, designated red and will not proceed into the second stage of the third phase of the state’s reopening plan next Monday, officials said this week.

Delaying Step 2 means indoor performance venues in Boston will remain closed and outdoor venues will maintain a 25 percent capacity limit.

This week, Walsh said that the seven-day average for positive tests in Boston for the week ending Sept. 26 was 3.5 percent, up from 2.2 percent the week before, and that officials are working to avoid having to shut down the city again. He reiterated those sentiments during his CNN appearance, and said that the city had not seen a seven-day average of 3.5 percent in almost four months.

“All indications, we’re going in the right direction except for this week,” he said.

Walsh, speaking to a fellow Dorchester native, CNN’s John King, said some neighborhoods in the city have topped a 7 percent positivity rate recently and noted that about half of Boston’s cases “are showing up in people under the age of 29 years old, many of them college students, and also the other half in the Latino community, where we’re having language barriers.”

“We don’t want to see an uptick,” said Walsh.

The mayor spoke on the day Boston Public Schools started its hybrid in-person learning model for students with special needs, with additional students slated for hybrid learning in the coming weeks, provided the health data allows it. Walsh said the city did not want to see a surge in cases as if the citywide positivity rate tops 4 percent, it would halt the district’s reopening plan for schools. Crossing that threshold would complicate matters for the students who began hybrid in-person learning on Thursday.

Higher positivity rates could also mean the city slides back in its economic reopening by shutting down businesses and restaurants, measures that took place earlier in the pandemic.

Walsh also implored people to wear masks, avoid large gatherings including barbecues, and to continue to practice physical distancing, saying “the virus is still with us.”

“We’re not going to go to the next phases if we don’t think it’s safe,” he said.

Travis Andersen of Globe staff and Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.













Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.