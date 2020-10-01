Rhode Island’s minimum wage increases today. Here’s how we compare to the rest of New England

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think the expanded playoffs might just save baseball. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 24,748 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 173 new cases. The most recent test-positive rate was 1.9 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 1,114. There were 103 people in the hospital, seven in intensive care, and six were on ventilators.

* * *

Rhode Island’s minimum wage increases by a buck to $11.50 an hour beginning today, but we still trail our neighbors in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Today’s increase marks the first time the minimum wage has gone up in the state since January 2019, although you might recall that before the pandemic, there was a push to phase-in to a $15 an hour minimum wage over the next several years. That proposal fell apart, but the bump to $11.50 an hour was signed into law by Governor Gina Raimondo in March.

Here’s how our hourly rate compares to the rest of New England:

Massachusetts – $12.75

Connecticut – $12

Maine – $12

Rhode Island – $11.50

Vermont – $10.96

New Hampshire – $7.25

According to the US Department of Labor, Arizona, California, Colorado, New York, Oregon, Washington, and Washington, D.C. also have higher minimum wages than Rhode Island.

* * *

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ If it’s October in Rhode Island, then you know it’s time for the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Here a fun look how things will be a little different this year.

⚓ As she seeks to control a spike in coronavirus cases, Governor Gina Raimondo is warning college kids that the state will bust their Halloween parties and fine everyone $500.

⚓ Meet the Rhode Island brothers whose film production company is taking off.

⚓ Artists in Providence are revitalizing the city’s basketball courts with beautiful murals.

* * *

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Opinion: The Globe’s editorial board calls on Congress to approve another coronavirus relief package immediately.

⚓ Health: Boston isn’t ready to move into Massachusetts' next phase of reopening because the city is now considered among the state’s higher risk communities.

⚓ Sports: What’s next for the Red Sox? Here’s what the team’s rebuild might look like.

⚓ Food: Because who doesn’t need a good apple cake recipe?

* * *

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized tomorrow, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ The GlobeDocs Film Festival kicks off virtually today and will run through Oct. 12. You can buy tickets here.

⚓ At 11 a.m., Dr. Heidi J. Larson, director of the Vaccine Confidence Project at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, will participate in a virtual conversation with Dr. Ashish Jha at Brown University.

⚓ The Providence City Council meets at 7 p.m. Here’s a copy of the agenda.



* * *

Thanks for reading.

