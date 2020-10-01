Son of late former mob boss Jerry Angiulo charged in $3.3 million payroll tax scheme connected to towing business

The younger Angiulo goes by his middle name.

In a statement Thursday, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said the defendant, Gennaro Jay Angiulo, 49, of Nahant and Saugus, was charged by a legal document called an information in federal court in Boston with one count of willful failure to collect and pay over taxes and one count of evading cash transaction reporting requirements.

A son of the late former Mafia underboss Gennaro “Jerry” Angiulo is facing federal charges alleging he defrauded the government of more than $3.3 million in a payroll tax scheme at his Revere towing business, authorities said.

Records show the charges were filed Wednesday. Jay Angiulo’s lawyer, Max Stern, said in a statement that his client is “not his father.”

“His problems with the government arise solely out of the completely legitimate business he started when he was 15 years old with a single tow truck and then built up through dint of hard work, along the way providing honest employment to hundreds of people and earning a reputation as a sold contributor to the community,” Stern said.

A date for an initial court appearance hasn’t been set.

Between the tax years of 2014 through at least 2017, Lelling’s office said, Jay Angiulo allegedly paid a portion of the wages to employees of his company, GJ Towing, in cash under the table, prosecutors said.

“In doing so, Angiulo did not collect, account for or pay over to the IRS required withholding and FICA taxes,” the statement said. “The cash payments to employees were funded, at least in part, by cashing checks from clients of GJ Towing and other third parties in groups totaling not more than $10,000 in a single day.”

Banks have to report transactions of more than $10,000 to federal treasury officials.

“In total, Angiulo structured transactions totaling approximately $3,394,968,” the information said, adding that he allegedly “caused GJ Towing and its employees to underpay federal payroll taxes by at least $1,769,486” and also failed “to pay payroll taxes on the portion of the payroll that the company did report, causing an additional tax loss of at least $1,610,447.”

Jay Anguilo’s father Jerry and Jerry’s brothers for decades were among Boston’s most infamous sons, a band of siblings who ran the Mafia from a tiny office in the North End from the 1960s to the 1980s and were as much a part of the neighborhood’s fabric as the cafes and pastry shops.

They included Gennaro “Jerry,” the undisputed leader who barked orders; Donato “Danny,” a capo; Michele “Mike,” an affable underling; and Francesco “Frank,” a quiet but capable bookkeeper who kept track of the family’s business.

Frank, the last surviving brother, died of heart failure in 2015 at the age of 94.

The Angiulo brothers, children of Italian immigrants who ran a grocery store in the North End, personified for many the old guard who adhered to a strict code and ran a highly profitable criminal organization before a series of prosecutions left the family in disarray.

Jerry Angiulo had a reputation as a shrewd businessman and his ability to make money on the rackets endeared him to Providence-based New England godfather Raymond L.S. Patriarca, who appointed him underboss — a position that put him in control of the family’s business from Boston to Worcester.

When the Angiulos ran the mob, business was booming and bookmakers used to drop off $45,000 a day, according to evidence presented in court.

The Angiulos made their money mostly from bookmaking and loansharking. Still, they were convicted in a sweeping federal racketeering case that included brutal murders.

In 1981, the FBI planted a bug in Jerry Angiulo’s headquarters at 98 Prince St. and captured conversations in which the underboss and his underlings boasted about murders and other crimes.

The first-ever trial in federal court in Boston targeting the hierarchy of the New England mob ended in 1986 with the convictions of Jerry, Donato, Michele, Francesco, and another associate. A fifth brother, Vittore Nicolo, was also charged in the case but never went to trial because of illness. He died in 1987.

Waves of prosecutions would follow, decimating the local mob.

Jerry Angiulo was released in 2007 after serving 24 years in prison for racketeering. He died in 2009 at age 90.

His son’s towing business at the center of the current federal tax case, GJ Towing, was initially incorporated in 1989 with the purpose of operating a “motor vehicle towing business” in accordance with “the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” state records show.

