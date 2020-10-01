Students return to Boston classrooms for first time since March — but virus rates could keep them home soon

Across Boston, teachers and administrators welcomed back about 3,500 of the district’s more than 50,000 students, often with balloons, applause, and elbow-bumping.

She knew that those big buses signaled a long-awaited return to school buildings, for her and hundreds of the city’s schoolchildren.

The students, like Mae Colanti, who has Down syndrome, were prioritized for in person learning because of their high-needs, including complex disabilities, homelessness, limited background in English, interrupted education, or involvement with child protective services.

Cristina Colanti sits with her daughter, Mae, 4, while waiting for the school bus outside their home in West Roxbury on Thursday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Thursday’s reopening of buildings came two weeks after classes started online for all of the district’s students—and marked the first time that any Boston public schools offered in-person instruction since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools in March.

“We’ll pretend everything is normal!” said Mae’s father, Michael Colanti. He and his wife, Cristina, were overjoyed for Mae to return at long last. Remote learning had been nearly impossible for the child because of her age and disability, and they had noticed regression in many of her skills. She had learned to use sign language or words to express boredom or frustration, for instance, but resorted over the last six months to grunting, pointing or screaming.

The bus hadn’t arrived by 8 a.m. to take Mae to the Henderson Inclusion School. But the family wasn’t about to let that stop them. Cristina drove Mae directly there.

Cristina Colanti arrives with her daughter, Mae, 4, outside the Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion Elementary School. When the bus did not arrive at their home, Cristina drove her daughter to school. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Cristina Colanti helps her daughter, Mae, with her backpack outside of school. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said the schools were ready to open Thursday, although many crucial supplies arrived at the last minute, including stores of cleaning supplies, ventilation equipment, and surgical masks. The delays mostly resulted from global supply chain issues as school districts worldwide clamored for the same items.

Despite all of the fanfare of Thursday’s reopening, the return to in-person instruction could be short-lived. The city’s key metric guiding school reopenings — the “positivity rate,” or rate of COVID-19 tests that return positive — ticked up from 2.2 percent to 3.5 percent this week. That’s just shy of the 4-percent threshold the city has set for closing schools.

Already, a growing number of neighborhoods have crossed the threshold: East Boston, Mattapan, Hyde Park, Dorchester, Roslindale, South Boston, and Allston/Brighton. East Boston and parts of Dorchester have even exceeded 7 percent positivity over the past week. State data puts Boston in the “red zone,” meaning after three weeks it should close schools, according to state guidance. A district spokesman said the city wouldn’t wait three weeks to close schools if the citywide positivity rate reaches 4 percent — likely shutting them down much sooner.

Speaking at the David A. Ellis Elementary School in Roxbury, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said the city hadn’t seen such a large increase in its positivity rate in 16 weeks, and attributed the increase mostly to college students.

“We’re keeping close eyes on the data,” Walsh said. “It would be a shame if we have to not move into the next phase. It would be a really big disappointment for our kids and our city.”

Walsh added that he would continue to take a “very cautious approach,” as he sees his job primarily to “keep people safe and alive, quite honestly.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh speaks outside the Ellis Elementary School on Thursday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Pressed on why the district did not start in-person schooling sooner, when the city’s positivity rates were lower, district spokesman Xavier Andrews said the schools needed time to prepare and ensure safety.

“We feel all along that this hybrid model that we announced in August is the safe, responsible way to bring our students back into our school buildings," Andrews said.

The high-needs students who returned Thursday will start with two days a week and (if positivity rates stay low enough) will all have the option to learn four days a week starting Oct. 13, said Cassellius. The rest of students who have chosen the district’s hybrid model — about half chose to learn remotely only — will be phased in for two days each week of in-person learning with the youngest learners starting in late October, all elementary students by early November, and middle and high school students entering by late November.

Students interviewed on Thursday morning mostly seemed happy to be part of the first wave of returnees. “I’m not very nervous, and a little excited,” said Edward Velazquez, 10, as he walked with his mother toward the Ellis School, near a caravan of television news crews. “I thought school was boring, but then when I got home and I had nothing else to do, I missed school.”

Edward Velazquez, a fifth grade student at the Ellis Elementary School in Roxbury, was greeted by the media on the front steps of the school for his first day back to the classroom. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The students went to their regularly assigned schools, so most of the district’s 120 buildings had some kind of instruction happening over the course of the day — albeit with much lower numbers of students. Just 27 students were slated to attend classes at the Charles Sumner Elementary School in Roslindale, for instance, which in normal times hosts about 550 students.

Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers' Union, grew teary-eyed at the sight of schoolchildren as she visited the Ellis School alongside Walsh and Cassellius on Thursday. “It’s been very emotional because everyone is so exhausted and working so hard to prepare for this moment,” she said.

Tang added that most of the district’s buildings have at least some classrooms that meet minimal safety standards. But she worries about accommodating much larger numbers of students later in the fall—particularly as cold weather makes it harder to open the windows for ventilation.

Only 37 schools have modern air-ventilation systems, and the union had called for those schools to host students prioritized for in-person learning. A union report last week also found that only 28 out of 105 schools inspected were fully prepared with cleaning supplies, hand-washing stations, and other key safety measures.

But the district has repaired and modified windows, placed fans, and made other changes to create safe areas in every building so that students could return to their previously assigned schools, officials said.

Cassellius said she barely slept as the logistical nightmare of planning the schools' reopening and contingency plans unfolded. The supply chain issues became her biggest challenge, she said, but thankfully much of the gear arrived in time.

“It’s been like planning for a family reunion in your house and you have an old house that you need to get ready for more members and extended family than you anticipated and not enough room,” Cassellius said. “The preparations go all the way up until the last minute, when you’re putting the pie in the oven.”

Cassellius said temperature checks and other safety measures for bus drivers prompted delays in bus transportation for some students (the likely reason that Mae Colanti’s bus never arrived).

Teachers interviewed Thursday morning were mostly as excited as the kids — although in some cases that was tempered by health and safety concerns. At the William Ellery Channing School in Hyde Park, autism specialist Mica Lawrence parked her car and donned her colorful cloth mask.

“I miss my kids, but I’m just a little concerned because Boston’s [cases are] on the rise and the kids are coming from different neighborhoods into the building," Lawrence said.

Henry Nguyen, who teaches English as a second language at the Channing School, waited outside the large brick building to greet kids as they arrived. He said he was thrilled to see his students.

“The most difficult thing is we miss our kids,” he said. “We didn’t become teachers to teach on Zoom.”

A car pulled up and Eli Kelley, 5, got out. His mother, Diana Rodriguez, smiled as her boyfriend, Manny Estremera, slung a giant blue backpack over the boy’s shoulders.

“Come on, big boy!” Estremera said. “You look ready!”

Rodriguez said she was so happy her son could now attend school in person.

“He needs that structure,” she said. “The remote learning is good, but it’s not the same. And it’s a smaller class, so I’m not as concerned with the corona.”

They walked Eli to the front doors, where teachers applauded him and said, “Welcome!"

The mother hugged and kissed her son. As she returned to her car, principal Carline Pignato told her, “It’s going to be an awesome day. We have lots of relationship-building activities planned.”

She got in her car, hoping her son enjoyed his school day. If virus rates continue to tick upward, it might be one of very few back in person..

Pignato said she had long suspected schools would have to close completely again.. "I just didn’t think it was going to be so soon,” the mother said.

Wearing her mask and a bow in her hair is Esther Aguelar, a second grade student who returned to the Ellis Elementary School in Roxbury. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Jaiden Rosado, right, a fourth grade student, was greeted by Linda Cruz, left, on the steps of the Ellis Elementary School in Roxbury. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff













