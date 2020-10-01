Two people sent to hospital after Revere crash

Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Revere early Thursday morning, police said.

Revere Police Captain Amy O’Hara said the vehicle struck the pole in the area of 1138 North Shore Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two of the three occupants were trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were both taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time, she said.