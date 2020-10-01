Woman’s death under investigation in Billerica

Authorities are investigating after a woman in her 60s was found dead in her Billerica home Thursday , the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.
Police responded to a 911 call at 10:17 a.m. reporting an unresponsive woman at a home on Village Lane. Officers arrived and found the woman deceased “suffering from apparent trauma,” the district attorney’s office said.
There is no threat to the public and a preliminary investigation suggests this was not a random event, the district attorney’s office said.
No further information was immediately available.
