Woman’s death under investigation in Billerica

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated October 1, 2020, 28 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating after a woman in her 60s was found dead in her Billerica home Thursday , the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Police responded to a 911 call at 10:17 a.m. reporting an unresponsive woman at a home on Village Lane. Officers arrived and found the woman deceased “suffering from apparent trauma,” the district attorney’s office said.

There is no threat to the public and a preliminary investigation suggests this was not a random event, the district attorney’s office said.

No further information was immediately available.

