Mass. reports 708 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths

State officials also reported that 18,159 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.2 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 4.1 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 167 people, bringing that total to 120,585.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 23 to 9,265, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 708, the highest daily number reported since May 30, bringing the total to 130,461.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.1 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The daily rate of people who have tested positive was 2.7 percent on Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available. The state does not offer a seven-day average for this metric.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew slightly from 433 to 439 in Thursday’s daily report. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity remained stable at six, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases remained stable at 17; the lowest that number has been is nine.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com