This chart shows how young people are driving the coronavirus case increase in Boston

Over the course of the pandemic, people under 40 have accounted for 43 percent of all infections in Boston. But over the past 14 days, people in that age group have accounted for 72 percent of new cases.

Young people are driving the rising number of coronavirus infections in Boston in recent weeks, data from the Boston Public Health Commission show.

Weekly reports posted by the city also show that younger Bostonians have steadily become a larger and larger portion of all those infected in the city since at least June.

Over the course of about three months, the total number of weekly cases reported among people under 20 went up more than 75 percent, while weekly cases among people over 80 increased by only 5 percent during the same period.

The rate of coronavirus cases per capita is still much higher among older people, according to the city. The rate among those 80 and older is three times that of those 20 to 29, for example.

Boston is at the highest risk level for COVID-19 and will not move forward with reopening more parts of the city’s economy, even as most other Massachusetts communities will be able to do so next week, Boston Mayor Martin J. announced Wednesday.

“We’re seeing younger people contract the virus,” Walsh said at a Wednesday news conference, singling out the rise among people up to age 29.

“This is an issue that we need to be very clear about. In that age group, you can still get very sick,” Walsh said. Just as importantly, he said, young people should be very careful when visiting other people.

“You’re going to expose all those folks, families, neighbors, friends,” he said.

“We’re asking young people to take all the precautions that everyone else is taking. To all the young people in the city, I’ve said this many times: You’re not immune to the virus or the impacts, effects of this virus. The only way we can make sure that you’re protecting yourself and others is to follow the public health guidance,” he said.

Walsh warned of an increase in house parties, and he urged people not to host or attend them.

Addressing college students, Walsh said, "You want to be treated as adults? Well then act [like] it.''

“You wanted to go to school here because your college is one of the greatest in the country,'' Walsh continued. "Then we’re asking you to be responsible.”



