The travesty in Cleveland

I think Trump knows he cannot win this election fairly, so his intent now appears to be to create the pretext and conditions for a successful coup, with strategies laid out in the article by Barton Gellman in November’s issue of The Atlantic.

Even Republican pundits admitted that Donald Trump’s performance in Tuesday night’s debate would not win him any new voters. I agree. If that was his aim, Trump lost. But it seems clear to me that that was not his aim.

To do that, he needs to sow chaos on Election Day by having right-wing militants questioning ballots and voters. Check.

He needs to create extreme and irrational mistrust in mail-in voting and thus the legitimacy of the election. Check.

And he needs to provoke the violent authoritarian elements of his base — primarily white supremacists, whom he failed to condemn when asked to by debate moderator Chris Wallace — to take up arms in the defense of his antidemocratic actions. Check.

In other words, Trump got what he needed out of this debate.

Is it checkmate? No, but only if the American people turn out in massive numbers, both to vote and to demonstrate, en masse, during the days following any attempted coup to protect our democracy from this gravest of threats.

Seth Evans

Brookline





Kill the mike

Tuesday night’s debate quickly devolved into a shouting match led by Donald Trump’s constant interruptions. Even moderator Chris Wallace could not tame the beast, whose arrogance, bullying, and total lack of decorum demeaned the entire process. If there is another so-called debate (and who would want to watch another such disgusting display?), then each candidate’s mike should be silenced after answering a question to ensure that the other candidate can have his say.

Leslie Shapiro

Norton





Bring on the Zoom format

Since it seems likely that President Trump will also turn the next debates into bar brawls, I suggest a new format that would allow for an exchange of ideas and, most important, completed sentences: a Zoom meeting.

The moderator would have the mute buttons for both candidates. They would not be allowed to unmute themselves, and they would never be unmuted simultaneously. The moderator could run a clock on the screen to clarify the course of debate and move to new topics in an agreed time frame. Both candidates could remain onscreen so that viewers could appreciate the ensuing dramatic facial reactions.

The moderator, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump should be in different settings. We might discover whether Trump has any fully thought-out ideas.

If I crave the opportunity to observe two grumpy, argumentative old men yell at each other, I can always watch “Curb Your Enthusiasm” or start an argument with a neighbor.

Michael Alexander

Newton Upper Falls





Scorecard doesn’t add up

I was outraged when I read James Pindell’s scorecard on the front page of Wednesday’s Globe, in which the first thing he could say about Joe Biden was that he looked old. That simply gives material to the Republicans who want to use that against him. Pindell never commented on the fact that only Biden talked to the people, that only the former vice president had the poise and presence of a statesman, that he had facts. Biden was up against a bully the whole night, and only he backed off from interrupting when moderator Chris Wallace called him on it.

The press must take some responsibility for the way it portrays candidates. This piece did Biden a disservice.

Nancy Kehoe

Cambridge





Nevertheless, Biden persisted

Maybe under normal circumstances, former vice president Biden’s score arguably could have been a C. But isn’t a little grade inflation in order here? All that vitriol coming at him, and nevertheless, he persisted.

Ellen Steinbaum

Boston





Enlister in chief of white supremacists

When asked by the debate moderator about his position on white supremacists, Donald Trump stated that these groups should “stand by.” That legitimates and enlists white supremacist groups, and it’s not the first time Trump has made this part of his repertoire. It should go down as one of the most anti-American statements of any sitting US president or candidate, and it is disqualifying.

Bill August

Cambridge





There used to be rules of engagement

Tuesday night’s debate was a travesty. We, the people of the United States, want to hear rational forensics on vital issues and be able to make our decisions based on well-reasoned positions from the two candidates. This is how it should be and was in this country. Think back to Reagan-Mondale or Kennedy-Nixon; there were rules of engagement that were honored, and the American public actually gained from the respective insights to make informed choices at the ballot box.

We can do better.

James R. Weiss

Salem





A pox on both these parties

The first so-called presidential debate was nothing but a disgrace and a tragic thing to see.

Both candidates displayed disdain for any sense of decorum and showed no intention of addressing the questions put to them.

The only clear thing that emerged is that neither of these individuals is fit for the office they seek. Both the Democratic and Republican parties should be ashamed of themselves for nominating them. Can’t we do better than this?





Frank Powers

Hollis, N.H.





Enough — let’s vote

Cancel the debates

Donald Trump is unable and unwilling to follow any rules except his own. Behavior, like elections, has consequences.

Spare us from this embarrassing charade. Just let us get on with the election.

David Oliver

Newton