Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey signs five-year extension

“Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said after the deal was announced Thursday. “Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he’s a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he’s going to remain with us for seven seasons.”

Since being drafted by Baltimore with the 16th overall pick in 2017, the former Alabama standout has 150 tackles, 8 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries in 49 games. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 after picking off three passes and returning two fumbles for scores.

Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has signed a five-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2026 season.

The 24-year-old Humphrey is a key figure in a defense that last year ranked fourth in the league in fewest yards allowed.

“The thing with Marlon, he’s one of those players who could play in any era,” Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. “He’s got elite cover skills, he’s got elite tackling skills, and he has a knack of getting the ball off people, and that’s contagious with the defense.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Humphrey said the extension wasn’t about the money.

“The biggest thing to me was just staying a Raven,” he said. “I remember when I first got here, me and [receiver] Chris Moore used to joke around, saying ‘Ravens for life,’ and it’s a very good feeling to actually be one.”

Sharper denied

Disgraced former NFL star Darren Sharper’s latest effort to have his 18-year federal sentence tossed out in a drug and sexual assault case involving multiple women was rejected by a federal appeals court judge.

Sharper had gone to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans after a US district judge rejected the claim that he was not adequately advised by his previous lawyers on the consequences of his 2015 guilty plea.

“Sharper has failed to make the requisite showing as to any of his claims,” 5th Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan wrote in a brief order denying Sharper a “certificate of appealability” enabling him to pursue the appeal.

The federal conspiracy and drug charges involved his drugging of two women so he could rape them. His sentencing judge said similar allegations involve as many as 16 victims in multiple states.

Sharper, a defensive back who was part of the Saints team that won the Super Bowl after the 2009 season, retired from the league in 2011. He was working as an NFL Network analyst when women in several cities began telling police they had blacked out while drinking with him and woke up groggy to discover they had been sexually assaulted.

The allegations led to charges in Louisiana, Arizona, California, and Nevada and, eventually, to a “global” plea deal involving state and federal courts.

Sharper’s 14-year NFL career also included stints with the Packers and Vikings.

Just in case

With Younghoe Koo hobbled by a groin injury, the Falcons signed kicker Elliott Fry to their practice squad as insurance heading into Monday night’s game at Green Bay. Koo was injured during warm-ups for last Sunday’s loss to the Bears. He missed a field goal, an extra point, and was not able to handle kickoffs. Koo did not practice Thursday … The Lions activated safety Jayron Kearse after he served a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse. The 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound Kearse signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Detroit as a free agent. He spent four seasons with the Vikings after being selected in the seventh round in the 2016 draft. Kearse was mostly a backup who played regularly on special teams for Minnesota.