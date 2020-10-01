Braves sweep past Reds for first postseason series win since 2001

Anderson struck out nine in six innings as the Braves snapped their record-tying string of losses in 10 consecutive postseason rounds since their last playoff series win in 2001. Atlanta will face Miami or the Chicago Cubs in the NL Division Series in Houston.

Ronald Acuna Jr. had three hits for the NL East champions, including a run-scoring double in the fifth. After winning Wednesday’s series opener, 1-0, in 13 innings, Atlanta broke open Game 2 on two-run homers by Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall off Raisel Iglesias in the eighth.

Ian Anderson dazzled in another shutout performance for Atlanta, and the host Braves won a playoff series for the first time in almost two decades by sweeping the light-hitting Cincinnati Reds with a 5-0 victory Thursday.

Advertisement





The Reds got outstanding performances from their pitchers this week, but unfortunately for Cincinnati, what the Braves' pitchers did in response was historic.

Braves pitchers held the Reds scoreless through all 22 innings of their series, meaning Cincinnati surpassed the 1921 Giants (20 innings) for the most consecutive scoreless innings to begin a postseason series. The Braves are also the first team to win a multigame postseason series (excluding the wild-card game) without surrendering a run. The Yankees previously held the low mark after allowing just one total run to the Rangers in back-to-back three-game sweeps of the 1998 and ’99 ALDS.

Both teams failed to score a run through the first 12 innings of Game 1 on Wednesday before Atlanta broke through for a walk-off run in the bottom of the 13th.

In Game 2, Cincinnati wasted a solid performance by Luis Castillo, who struck out seven in 5⅓ innings in his first postseason start. Trevor Bauer struck out 12 in 7⅔ scoreless innings in the Reds' Game 1 loss.

Atlanta jumped in front in the fifth. With two outs, Austin Riley took off from first base on a pitch Acuna lined into the gap in left center. Riley scored easily and Acuna stood on second base, pumping both fists in the air in celebration.

Advertisement

Cincinnati left 13 runners on base Wednesday, and its scoring frustrations continued.

Anderson’s second walk of the second, to Freddy Galvis, loaded the bases with two outs. Tucker Barnhart’s groundout to second base ended the inning.

The Braves had been 0-7 in their last seven potential clinching games in the postseason, including 0-2 in their NL Division Series loss to St. Louis last year.

Cubs-Marlins postponed

Game 2 of the NL wild-card series between the Cubs and Marlins was postponed because there was rain in the forecast.

Miami was taking batting practice under sunny skies when the game was pushed back. The teams will meet Friday, with rookie Sixto Sanchez pitching for the Marlins and Yu Darvish going for the Cubs. Miami won 5-1 in the opener on Wednesday.

If Game 3 is needed, it would be played Saturday.



