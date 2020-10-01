Four lead at Sanderson Farms golf championship

Defending champion Sebastian Munoz found happy memories Thursday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. Munoz nearly holed a wedge on his opening hole as part of his fast start, ran in four straight birdies on the back nine and wound up with an 8-under-par 64 to share of the lead with Jimmy Walker , Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman . The Country Club of Jackson was soft from recent downpours, though the greens were running fast and true, contributing to the good scoring. Sixteen players were at 67 or better … Lauren Stephenson holed out from the rough from 137 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th and shot an 8-under 63 for a share of the Shoprite LPGA Classic lead with Mi Hyang Lee in Galloway, N.J. … Lee Westwood capitalized on his knowledge of the Renaissance Club to shoot a 9-under 62 that included two eagles, giving him a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Scottish Open in North Berwick.

Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell says the team is in contract extension talks with 20-year-old winger Andrei Svechnikov. The No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 has one year left on his entry-level deal before becoming a restricted free agent. Waddell said the team is “open-minded” about the potential structure of an extension, possibly including a short-term “bridge” deal due to economic uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic before pursuing a longer-term agreement later. Svechnikov played alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen on Carolina’s top line, tallying 24 goals and 37 assists in the pandemic-shortened regular season. He also had the first postseason hat trick in franchise history during the Hurricanes' win against the New York Rangers in a Stanley Cup qualifier series.

Soccer

Mewis scores winning goal

Hanson midfielder Sam Mewis scored her first Manchester City goal to send her new team into the Women’s FA Cup final with a 2-1 victory over visiting Arsenal in England. After Jordan Nobbs had canceled out City captain Steph Houghton’s opener from a free kick, Mewis netted the winner in the 41st minute …FIFA decided that clubs can stop their players from participating in international matches until the end of the year depending on COVID-19 conditions in the countries to which they are traveling. The announcement comes one week before the two opening rounds of South American World Cup qualifiers. The council of soccer’s governing body decided that clubs don’t need to release players if they are expected to travel to countries that impose mandatory quarantine or self-isolation for at least five days upon arrival … Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved two penalties in a 5-4 shootout win over Liverpool to reach the League Cup quarterfinals, while Aston Villa and Fulham were knocked out by lower-division clubs. Joe Willock scored Arsenal’s winning penalty to set up a home match against defending champion Manchester City in the next round. Fulham lost, 3-0, to second-tier side Brentford. A first-half header from Sam Vokes gave second-tier side Stoke a 1-0 win at Aston Villa to set up a quarterfinal at home against Tottenham … The Montreal Impact acquired striker Mason Toye from Minnesota FC. Toye has seven goals and four assists in 42 career Major League Soccer games. The 21-year-old was selected seventh overall by Minnesota in the 2018 MLS draft and has played for the US national team in the U19, U20 and U23 categories. In return, Montreal will give Minnesota $600,000 in general allocation money over 2020 and 2021 and a second-round pick in next year’s draft … The MLS game between the Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers on Saturday was postponed until Nov. 4 because of COVID-19. Two additional Colorado players and one additional staff member have confirmed cases, the league said Thursday. MLS cited the “health and safety of all players and staff” in making the decision.

Cycling

Rider suspended for tweet

American cyclist Quinn Simmons was suspended by the Trek-Segafredo team after posting antagonistic comments and what was deemed by some a racist emoji on social media in support of President Donald Trump. The 2019 junior road race world champion replied to a journalist from the Netherlands who had criticized Trump on Twitter. “Regrettably, team rider Quinn Simmons made statements online that we feel are divisive, incendiary, and detrimental to the team, professional cycling, its fans, and the positive future we hope to help create for the sport,” Trek-Segafredo said in a statement. ''(He) will not be racing for Trek-Segafredo until further notice."

