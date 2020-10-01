For Hingham’s field hockey team, draw vs. Plymouth North was worth the wait

“I didn’t think we’d actually get out there this fall,” Hingham coach Susan Petrie said. “It’s just not fall without field hockey, so it was really nice just to be out there.”

The Harborwomen waited a little bit longer than the opening whistle, at least on the offensive end, to get started. But in the end, it was junior Kyle Wilson who netted her second goal of the game with 3:11 remaining in the fourth quarter as Hingham pulled out a 3-3 Patriot League draw against Plymouth North.

Roughly a month later than usual, the Hingham field hockey team was finally able to open the regular season Thursday afternoon.

Wilson also scored in the second quarter after the Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 first-quarter lead. Senior Katie Hartnett scored on a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter to get the Harborwomen back within a goal. Senior netminder Maddie Decelles made 15 stops for Hingham.

In her 15th season, Petrie has dealt with a number of rule changes and modifications. But never anything as dramatic as the switch to a 7-on-7 format rather than 11-on-11, a temporary measure brought on by coronavirus restrictions. Penalty corners, which teams rely on to generate offense, have also been outlawed due to social distancing guidelines.

“I’ve got to give them all of the credit,” Petrie said of her team. “They’ve come to practice every day ready to work and they just clicked really well today.” Caroline Egan netted a pair of goals for North and Emme Jenkins tallied the other.

Bishop Feehan 8, St. Mary’s 2 — Senior Alyssa Boucher and sophomore Mary Daley had two goals apiece for the Shamrocks in the Catholic Central win.

Hanover 10, Plymouth South 0 — Senior Anna Tedeschi netted three goals, classmate Kayleen Boutin added a pair and Sydney Weber had a goal and an assist in the season-opening win for Hanover. Sammy Kelley and Hilby Kelley teamed up for the shutout.

Marshfield 2, Duxbury 1 — Senior midfielders Sydney Sullivan and Erin Tracey scored early in the second quarter, lifting the Rams (1-0) past the Dragons (0-1) at Marshfield High. Duxbury’s Emma Ross delivered with 2:24 remaining in the game, slicing the deficit in half. The Dragons nearly evened the score late, but the Rams made the necessary stops to prevail.

Scituate 5, Pembroke 4 — Scituate’s Siobhan Reidy and Molly Boyle each scored two goals in the Sailors' five-point win over Pembroke. Pembroke captain Miranda Demita scored two goals and junior Kaleigh Murphy added two as well.

Silver Lake 2, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Antonia Lerardi scored in the second and fourth quarters to lift the Lakers to the Patriot League win. Lauren Dunn had tied the game for W-H in the third quarter.

Boys' cross-country

Newburyport 23, North Reading 38 — Junior Sam Walker took first overall (15:36) to pace the Clippers.

Girls' cross-country

Newburyport 16, North Reading 47 — The Clippers had nine of the top 10 finishers, including first from Hailey LaRosa (18:55).

Silver Lake 25, Whitman-Hanson 32 — Summer Bejarano and Samantha Faherty finished first and secodn to pace the Lakers (1-0).

Boys' golf

Arlington Catholic 186, St. Mary’s 161 — Nick Mercier shot an even-par round as the Cougars earned back-to-back wins over St. Mary’s, prevailing in the Catholic Central match at Tedesco Country Club. Ben Emmerich was 1-under for St. Mary’s.

Bishop Fenwick 175, Saint Joseph Prep 106 — Cade Buckley (38 points) led Fenwick to the Catholic Central win at Newton Commonwealth.

North Reading 168, Lynnfield 88 — North Reading freshman medalist Isabel Brazone scored 35 points for the Hornets in their win over Lynnfield. Brazone is the first female on North Reading’s roster in approximately a decade.

Braintree 101, Weymouth 43 — Senior Kyle Devin was 1-over-par 37 at Braintree Municipal for the host Wamps in the Bay State Conference win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 86, West Bridgewater 61 — Kyle Wilcox (39) and Pat Concannon (41) led B-R to the Southeast Conference win at Olde Scotland Links.

Canton 140, Foxborough 164 — Thomas Singleton and Will Gefteas each shot even-par 34s for the host Bulldogs in the Hockomock League win. Mike Leonetti (35) and Owen Donovan (37) rounded out the scoring.

Dover-Sherborn 214, Norwood 233 — Senior Billy Rooney was 1-over-par 33 at Sassamone Trace GC in Natick for host D-S in the Tri-Valley League win.

Franklin 149, Attleboro 168 — Senior Nolan Norton carded a 1-over-par 36 and classmate Brian Sandham added a 37 as the Panthers pocketed the Hockomock League win at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in Attleboro.

Hanover 275, Plymouth South 266 — Nolan Skaggs (38) earned medalist honors again, lifting South to the Patriot League win at Atlantic. Gavin Graybill fired a 40 for Hanover.

Holliston 238, Hopkinton 222 — Leo Shinmura (34), Geoff Tocco (35), and Ryan Lundy 37) paced the Hillers to the Tri-Valley League victory at Pinecrest GC in the coaching debut for Bill Phaneuf after the retirement of 40-year skipper Dick Bliss.

Ipswich 98, Amesbury 83 — Senior captains Aidan O’Flynn and Rowan Silva had 21 points and sophomore Chase Hansen scored 19 for the Tigers (2-0) in the Cape Ann win.

Medfield 230, Millis 273 — James Davignon (36) earned medalist honors for the host Warriors in the Tri-Valley League win at Ponkapoag Golf Course.

North Quincy 319, Scituate 268 — The Sailors (4-0) were led by 43′s from Austin Ryan and Joey Donovan.

Pembroke 254, Quincy 271 — Senior Brendan McCabe (41) earned medalist honors and senior Kyle Gibson and junior Luke Merlan both shot 42 for the Titans (3-1) in the Patriot League win at Furnace Brook GC.

Plymouth North 261, Silver Lake 264 — Freshman Spencer Katz was the medalist with a 5-over-par 41 in leading North (3-1) to the Patriot League win at Halifax Country Club.

Shawsheen 125, Nashoba Valley Tech 37 — Nolan Rexford (40) was the medalist for the victorious Rams in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Triton 149, Rockport 105 — Cael Kohan (match-high 32 points) led the Vikings to the Cape Ann League win at Olde Newbury Golf Club.

Wellesley 121, Needham 115 — Ryan Keyes was the medalist for the second time this week against Needham, carding a 2-under-par 34 at Nehoiden Golf Club to propel the host Raiders to the Bay State Conference win. Colby Sanville added a 35. Matthew Hua led Needham with a 36.

Whitman-Hanson 275, Duxbury 232 — Owen Hamilton (35) paced the Dragons (1-2) to the Patriot League win at The Duxbury Yacht Club.

Winchester 53, Woburn 19 — Andrew Curran and Phil Sughure each shot 34 with two birdies each to defeat Woburn at the Winchester Country Club.

Boys' soccer

Shawsheen 4, Greater Lowell 2 — Joey Woodward scored twice, and Jeremy Perez, and Tyler Archibald added tallies for the Rams (1-0).





Girls' soccer

Greater Lowell 3, Shawsheen 1 — Aliza Som, Emily Haas, and Diana Mix provided the goals, Jada Santos added two assists, and Jillian McIsaac made five saves for Greater Lowell (1-0).

Girls' volleyball

Hingham 3, Marshfield 0 — Coach Katelyn Sassorossi earned her first career win for the Harborwomen, with Hingham closing out the Patriot League match with a 25-15 victory in the third set.

Quincy 3, Hanover 0 — The Presidents cruised to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-12 win. As a team, they had 14 aces, 22 kills, and 24 digs.