The Lakers sent a clear message after beating the Heat in Game 1: We’re not the Celtics

Again, he darted for the basket in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and strongman Dwight Howard, beat on the play, rammed his shoulder into Adebayo’s shoulder and knocked him flat on the ground. Adebayo was in intense pain, holding his left shoulder from the collision. Howard, who has turned from one of the game’s premier center into the NBA version of a hockey good, raised his hand for the foul and strolled to the side of the key to await Adebayo’s free throw.

ORLANDO – The play that may exemplify the difference between the Lakers approach to the Miami Heat and the Celtics occurred in the third quarter. When Eastern Conference finals standout Bam Adebayo drove for the hoop off the dribble, a play he finished countless times against Boston with a dunk or layup.

Adebayo was wrecked. He soon left the game with a shoulder injury. It was a clean foul by Howard but it also demonstrated how the Lakers plan to approach this series with the Heat. There would be no easy buckets as they scored relentlessly against the Celtics defense. They would make Miami work for their hoops and those same Heat players who flourished against Boston were relegated to afterthoughts this time.

The Lakers used a 55-25 run to run away from the Heat and set a definitive tone for the series. The message: We’re not the Celtics.

In the first NBA Finals game from the AdventHealth Arena in the bubble, the Lakers showed why they are the prohibitive favorites to win their first title in 10 years. There was no messing around with Miami, no mental lapses after falling behind by 13 in the first six minutes. Behind 34 points from Anthony Davis, a 7-footer who can play three different positions, the Lakers coasted to the 116-98 win.

“You have to get a feel for how hard Miami plays,” forward LeBron James said. “They smacked us in the mouth (early) and we got a sense of that. From that moment we played to our capabilities. So flying around, we started getting defensive stops, started sharing the ball better offensively.”

Davis has very few peers in NBA. Overshadowed during his seven years in New Orleans, Davis is a superstar who was waiting for the right stage to showcase his brilliance. He scored 30 points through the first three quarters as the Heat had no one – not even Adebayo – who could match up with him defensively. The advantages of having such a skilled big man are numerous, most notably Davis' ability to score inside and outside. The Heat were match against his size and shooting touch.

The Miami team that looked so locked in and poised during the Boston series ran out of options, especially once Adebayo and point guard Goran Dragic left the game with injuries.

The Lakers were waiting the rival Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference finals, a series that never occurred because the Clippers collapsed and blew a three games to one series lead against the Denver Nuggets, a series that led to coach Doc Rivers' unceremonious exit.

None of the Lakers three series in the Western playoff went beyond five games, so they entered Game 1 well rested and prepared for the Heat. LeBron James, who has diverted offensively to Davis, finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists as he has assumed more of point guard duties in his first season playing with Davis.

“He’s been preparing for this moment all season and I’m happy to be on the same floor with him in the same uniform,” James said. “He was a force every facet of the game, both offensively and defensively.”

Davis has been waiting for this moment. He was criticized for not getting the Pelicans past the second round during his years in New Orleans but didn’t have to worry about carrying he full load with James as his teammate. He has turned into an unstoppable force on both sides, and looked comfortable in his Finals debut.

“First time I’m experiencing this, obviously want to come out and play well and you want to come out and win,” he said “I’ve always put pressure on myself. I had the same thing Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, as well. Your adrenaline is going early because you’re so excited just to be here and get ready to go out there and play. It went away early but it was a great experience for me, great Game 1. Job is not done. We have three more.”

Adebayo finished with just 8 points and 2 rebounds before leaving in the third quarter with a left shoulder injury after that collision with Howard. Goran Dragic, who led the Heat in scoring in the Celtics series, left in the second quarter with what has been reported as a torn plantar fasciia. That injury usually takes weeks to recover.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra made no excuses for his team, barely acknowledging the Adebayo and Dragic injuries. But it’s hard to envision the Heat extending this series without two starters.

“We’re better than we showed tonight,” Spoelstra said. “Now this is a very highly skilled, talented team. They have guys at the point of attack in James and Davis that are going to break your defense down, can make plays over the top. So you have to be on a string, and you can’t start to make things up, you have to be extremely disciplined and stay with it. There was too many times that they got us out of our typical things that we do. But that’s also a big-time credit to them.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.