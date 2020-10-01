Over the long haul, Jeff Hafley convinced BC’s ground game will improve

A year ago, with A.J. Dillon in the backfield, the Eagles ran the ball more than any team in the ACC and churned out a conference-high 253.2 yards per game. Over the past decade, the Eagles have finished among the league’s top three teams in rushing three times.

Smash-mouth football is as much a part of the Eagles identity as is its Jesuit roots.

If you needed another sign of just how upside-down 2020 has been, pull up the Atlantic Coast Conference team rushing leaders and look for Boston College.

This year? They’re dead last with 171 rushing yards through two games.

And they’re 2-0.

As strange as it may be, Eagles first-year head coach Jeff Hafley doesn’t see it as an issue — yet.

“If we’re there at the end of the year, I’d be concerned,” Hafley said. “You’re talking about an offense that didn’t really have a spring ball, you’re talking about an offense that didn’t have a real training camp.”

BC head coach Jeff Hafley, talking to his team on the sidelines during a second-half comeback, wasn't dwelling on the Eagles last-place ranking in team rushing in the ACC. “If we’re there at the end of the year, I’d be concerned,” he said. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The complicated process of installing a new offense became more challenging after having spring practices shortened in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic before the team reconvened on campus for voluntary workouts in June. Along with learning Hafley’s system, the Eagles were also indoctrinating a new starting quarterback, Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec.

But the parts of the Eagles offense that remained constant were an offensive line that returned four starters and running back David Bailey, who, as Dillon’s doppelgänger, ran for 844 yards and seven touchdowns last season and was poised to break out this season. Through the first two games of the season, Bailey ranks as BC’s leading rusher with 26 carries for 84 yards (3.2 average), including a long gain of 11 yards, and 1 touchdown.

Being at the bottom of the conference in rushing yards was odd for center Alec Lindstrom, but he didn’t expect the Eagles to be there much longer.

“We’ve seen a lot of that stuff as a unit,” Lindstrom said of BC’s uncharacteristic rushing numbers. “It’s just really we still are trying to find that chemistry that we had. Even though we’ve got four guys coming back, we moved them around, we’re trying to find that chemistry.”

In their season opener against Duke, the Eagles ran it 42 times for 84 yards. Last week in a 24-21 victory over Texas State at Alumni Stadium, BC turned 27 rushing attempts into 87 yards. When he looked at the film, Hafley said the line looked effective despite the minimal rushing yardage their effort produced.

“I thought our offensive line did a nice job last week,” Hafley said. “I know the stats don’t show it, but if you watch the film, which is really the only thing that matters, they improved from Week 1 to Week 2.”

If anything, Hafley said, the anemic rushing numbers against Texas State were a function of the situation the Eagles found themselves in, playing from behind in the second half and needing to score quickly.

Bailey carried the ball eight times for 33 yards against Texas State. He got three touches early in the fourth quarter, all on a five-play drive that lasted 2:35 and ended with a punt. The Eagles rallied to win by leaning on Jurkovec and the passing game.

“I thought David played well,” Hafley said. "David graded out as one of our highest players. If you look at the carries in the second half and you look at our possessions and the time of possession, we had to start throwing the ball. We had some packages where he wasn’t in for that reason or else I think he would’ve gotten a lot more touches in the game.

“But I think he played better Week 2 than he did Week 1. I think if you watched the tape closely, you would see the same thing. But I understand where you’re coming from because in the second half he kind of disappeared a little bit. Just the situation of the game. We needed to score extremely fast and we needed to start scoring the ball.”

Going forward, Hafley won’t feel obligated to rely on the run.

“I think on offense, we need to play football,” he said. “We need to be clicking on all cylinders. It’s kind of a strange year where they haven’t been together for very long. You’ve got a quarterback, a whole new staff, and I think you’ll continue to see them get better.”

As an offense, Lindstrom said he understood BC has more weapons.

“We’ve got great receivers and a great quarterback. so as much as I would like to run the ball for 500 yards every game like we did Syracuse last year, Phil and the receivers have done a great job,” Lindstrom said. “Even though the run game isn’t what it used to be numbers-wise, I think we’ve still got a good run game. When you watch the film, we’re really coming off the ball hard, taking guys off the ball. But when you’ve got such a threat at quarterback and receiver, it’s kind of nice, too.”

Still, the shift is another wrinkle in a year defined by unpredictability.

“It’s a little different,” Lindstrom said. “Just finding that chemistry, working through the new plays. I think as we go on, you’ll see those numbers go up because we love running the ball. We love smashing our face, right? We’ve just got dynamic players.”





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.