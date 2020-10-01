Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has fashioned quite a wardrobe over the years

Shedding some light on his often flashy game-day outfits, the Patriots quarterback said Thursday that it’s “taken a lot of years of thought” and “just become part of [his] weekly routine” to put together an ensemble that shows off another side to his creativity.

FOXBOROUGH — Cam Newton and the Patriots have been preparing all week to face the NFL’s best on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

"I really look forward to things that can kind of get my mind off the game of football periodically, and fashion is something that typically does that,'' he said.

Advertisement

Newton said it also is another way for fans to identify with players, who they normally see — or sometimes have a hard time seeing — when they’re in uniforms, including helmets.

"I think for me, or us, and when I say us I mean football players, we are bottled into this kind of stereotype that we’re masked athletes and a lot of people do not understand the person underneath the helmet, so to speak,'' he said. "And I’m really into fashion. I’m all for it. So, when I have my opportunity for people to see me, I just want them to be able to see my expression and to have me express myself in a way that does not require me to open my mouth.''

Newton knows his outfits haven’t always been received well and readily acknowledges some of his duds have been real duds. Don’t expect him to change, though.

"I think I’ve made some good decisions over the years, and some of them I didn’t, but yet at the end of the day it’s still something that I really look forward to,'' he said.

The real deal

Count Newton among those singing the praises of Patrick Mahomes, saying the Chiefs quarterback is “changing the game” and comparing him to some of the best in the history of the game.

Advertisement

“I think he’s shined light on the new wave of quarterbacks, and it’s just fun to watch,” Newton said. "And not only that, but he has a lot of merit to what he does. It’s not like he’s just back there and it’s just an arcade game. Sometimes it looks like it, but he knows exactly what he’s doing and how he’s manipulating the defense. That’s the same thing that the Dan Marinos used to do, obviously the Tom Bradys, Aaron Rodgers, too.''

Running thoughts

The Patriots rushed for 250 yards last Sunday against the Raiders with a new (albeit temporary) center, but don’t expect Joe Thuney to start rattling off which running backs made which plays. He’s quite literally got his hands full taking on would-be tacklers.

"I can’t say enough good things about our running back room,'' he said. "Each one is great in their own respective ways, and half the time I’m not even sure who’s back there, but they make great cuts, have great vision, play well off our blocks, and we always try to finish our blocks and let them make cuts and make plays.''

With the Patriots facing one the league’s most potent offenses Sunday, a popular theory to be successful against the Chiefs is to control the line of scrimmage, thereby controlling the clock. That’d be just fine with Thuney.

Advertisement

"I’m glad I’m not a coach,'' he said. "I’m in the huddle and I get the play call and I just try to execute the best I can. You know, as an offensive line, we always love running the ball, but [I’m] just trying to execute whatever’s called in the game plan and doing the best I can.''

Practice report

Special teamer/safety Cody Davis (rib) was the only active roster player missing from practice Thursday afternoon. Running back Sony Michel, who popped up on the injury report Wednesday for the first time this week with a quadriceps ailment, appeared to be moving well during a ball-security drill held during the media window … The Patriots signed offensive linemen Jordan Roos to the practice squad, and he was present as the sweats-and-shells session. Roos, a Purdue product, spent parts of the last four seasons with the Seahawks and was most recently released from the Raiders' practice squad … The team cut receiver Mason Kinsey to make room … Michel, receiver Julian Edelman (knee), left tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), right guard Shaq Mason (calf) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder) were limited at practice. Mason was the only addition to the list … A fire engine-red helicopter hovered over the practice field briefly. Conspiracy theorists might suggest it looked like a giant Chiefs helmet with a propeller. Not going there.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.