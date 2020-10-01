Sports Hub takes first in summer ratings, WEEI tied for eighth

WEEI’s number includes its online stream (0.2) as well as the share it gets from Providence-based WVEI (103.7) from listeners located in the Boston market (0.2). Without that data included, flagship station WEEI 93.7 would have been ninth (3.9). The Sports Hub’s online stream is included in its share.

The Sports Hub earned a 11.2 share overall in the targeted men 25-54 demographic from the period of June 18-Sept. 9 to finish first. WEEI was tied with WKLB for eighth with a 4.3 share.

The Sports Hub (98.5)'s weekday programs all finished tied for first or better in their time slots in the summer Nielsen Audio ratings, despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sports schedule. WEEI (93.7) did not fare as well.

Its finish in the top spot is impressive considering the Bruins and Celtics, whose game broadcasts air on The Sports Hub, did not play for approximately half of the summer book while sports were shut down to due COVID-19. The Sports Hub is also the radio home of the Patriots, while WEEI has the Red Sox.

In morning drive (6-10 a.m.), The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show was first (12.0), despite being without host Fred Toucher for seven weeks while he received treatment for alcohol dependency. Toucher returned Sept. 9, the start of the fall ratings book. WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” was fifth (6.5, including 0.9 from WVEI and 0.3 from its stream).

In middays (10 a.m-2 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show took first (13.7), while WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe” show was seventh (4.4 including 0.1 for the stream and 0.1 for WVEI).

In afternoon drive (2-6 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Felger & Massarotti” was first with a 16.0 share. WEEI’s “OMF” program was ninth (3.7, including 0.1 for its stream and no share from WVEI).

In the 6-7 p.m. window, The Sports Hub was first with a 10.4, with the Tony Massarotti-hosted “The Baseball Reporters” returning July 20. WEEI was 11th in that hour (3.0, no share from WVEI or streaming).

In the 7 p.m.-midnight period, The Sports Hub, which airs “The Adam Jones Show” weeknights, was tied for first (8.1) with WXKS (or Kiss 108) programming. WEEI, which had Red Sox broadcasts once the season began July 24 among other programming, was 10th (3.6, with no share for streaming or WVEI).

In the spring, the Sports Hub was first (11.5), while WEEI was eighth (4.5)

Last summer, the Sports Hub was second (7.6), while WEEI was sixth (4.7).

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.