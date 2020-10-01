Titans-Steelers game postponed to later in season as Tennessee COVID-19 outbreak grows

The Tennessee Titans' Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be postponed until later in the season, the NFL announced Thursday, after the number of new positive tests among the Titans climbed to 11.

An additional player and an additional staff member both tested positive; five players and six staffers in total have contracted the coronavirus.

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel,” the NFL said in a statement. “The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”