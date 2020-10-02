Stevie Nicks’s dreams unwind into ‘Rhiannon’ miniseries

Stevie Nicks is creating a miniseries based on her hit song “Rhiannon.” Yes, friends, everything is THAT weird right now. The singer-songwriter has spent her lockdown working on the expanding project, which was initially going to be a movie. She recently told the Los Angeles Times that she has 10 unreleased songs set aside for the show. She also said that Harry Styles, to whom she is a friend and mentor, “is definitely in the running” for a role.

Stevie Nicks has spent her lockdown working on the expanding project, which was initially going to be a movie.

The story line will follow the mythology of the Celtic deity Rhiannon, who rings like a bell through the night, takes to the sky like a bird in flight, is like a cat in the dark as well as the darkness, and rules her life like a fine skylark. Will Nicks play the titular role, after her acting work in “American Horror Story: Coven”? Nope. She says she’s not interested, although she is willing to put in a cameo “riding by on a white horse or something.”

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.