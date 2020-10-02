fb-pixel
Stevie Nicks’s dreams unwind into ‘Rhiannon’ miniseries

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated October 2, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Stevie Nicks has spent her lockdown working on the expanding project, which was initially going to be a movie.
Stevie Nicks is creating a miniseries based on her hit song “Rhiannon.” Yes, friends, everything is THAT weird right now. The singer-songwriter has spent her lockdown working on the expanding project, which was initially going to be a movie. She recently told the Los Angeles Times that she has 10 unreleased songs set aside for the show. She also said that Harry Styles, to whom she is a friend and mentor, “is definitely in the running” for a role.

The story line will follow the mythology of the Celtic deity Rhiannon, who rings like a bell through the night, takes to the sky like a bird in flight, is like a cat in the dark as well as the darkness, and rules her life like a fine skylark. Will Nicks play the titular role, after her acting work in “American Horror Story: Coven”? Nope. She says she’s not interested, although she is willing to put in a cameo “riding by on a white horse or something.”

