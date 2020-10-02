From Walden Woods Project, a lesson on COVID’s takeaways for the climate crisis

After their own talk with McKibben, the Walden Woods Project will stream global presentations from Al Gore, Mark Ruffalo, Prince William, and other climate activists and experts.

TEDxTheWaldenWoodsProject kicks off with a live virtual session with Vermont environmentalist and best-selling author Bill McKibben (“The End of Nature,” “Eaarth,” “Falter”). McKibben’s talk will focus on what we can learn from COVID about thinking in emergencies, and how the pandemic could set us up — finally — to address our climate crisis.

They’ve got an Avenger, an Oscar-winning former vice president, and a prince. The Lincoln-based Walden Woods Project is hooking up with an A-list cast for its Oct. 10 lineup of free TEDx talks.

Founded 30 years ago by the Eagles’ Don Henley, the Walden Woods Project seeks to preserve the land, literature, and legacy of “Walden” author Henry David Thoreau and foster an ethic of environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Henley discovered Thoreau after he dropped out of college to care for his dying father in 1968. “I roamed the woods with my dog, reading Thoreau and Emerson. I was looking for a metaphysics, some ideology that would sustain me,” Henley told the Globe in 2017. “Thoreau simply spoke to me, in a way that’s hard for me to describe. ... He was seeking the answers to life’s biggest questions: Why are we here? What’s our purpose? How do we live deliberately?”

One day in 1990, the Texas musician was cooking when he heard a CNN report about impending development near Walden Woods. “It said there would be an ‘office park’ — one of my favorite oxymorons — built a stone’s throw from Walden Pond. This alarmed me.”

Today, Henley sits on the nonprofit’s board of directors, which also includes actor/activist Ed Begley Jr.

Register via TEDxTheWaldenWoodsProject at www.walden.org/events/tedxthewaldenwoodsproject/.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

