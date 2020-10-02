An unfinished basement storage space gets a makeover for kids with budget-friendly finds

1. The bold, tropical palm leaf pattern of the Biscayne Breeze carpet tiles by Flor hides dirt and can be swapped out if stained.

When John Bradfield’s clients said they wanted to convert the basement of their Newton Colonial into a series of fun and functional finished rooms, he had to first divide the sprawling space. To take advantage of preexisting plumbing, Bradfield located the playroom in an old laundry area that the family had been using for storage. “They wanted a sink since the girls do a lot of art projects,” the designer says. They also added a window to bring in extra sunlight. Not wanting to blow the budget on custom built-ins, Bradfield helped the couple choose kitchen cabinets from Home Depot, which the contractor installed seamlessly. “We used a lot of retail finds in here,” he says.

2. The homeowners chose a sturdy wooden table with a traditional feel to anchor the space. “Natural wood made sense because it’s a nicer surface to draw and write on than stone,” Bradfield says. “It can also withstand abuse.”

3. Lightweight bentwood chairs with a multicolor pencil print add color and whimsy to the space and are easy to wipe clean. Brass legs tie to the cabinetry hardware.

4. Light filters through the airy yet statement-making RH Cabrillo pendant. Although it’s constructed of wire, it has natural, rattan-like look that works with the wallpaper.

5. A lush, digitally-printed mural with a painterly feel from Anthropologie set the tone and bridges the basement to the outdoors. “After considering a lot of options, we thought this one worked well with the window,” Bradfield says, noting that the window opening frames leafy green trees.

6. A Caesarstone countertop with a slight marble-like veining, along with sharp brass hardware, lends a custom look to off-the-shelf cabinetry. “We used unlacquered brass light fixtures and fittings throughout the basement,” Bradfield says. “It’s warmer than chrome or nickel.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.