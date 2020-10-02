Blind date: ‘I was worried I talked way too much’

His perfect Saturday: A hike, followed by beers at a brewery, then dinner and bar hopping

KAYCE V.: 26 / biotech vendor coordinator

Her perfect Saturday: Sleep late, do a workout, bike to a bakery, then spend the evening cooking

Her interests: Painting, game nights, and high-intensity interval training/circuit classes

7:30 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, NORTH END AND CAMBRIDGE

PET PEEVE

Jon I cleaned my room. I weirdly thought it would be rude of me to be on a date from a messy room. I logged in early because I hate being late.

Kayce I was stuck at work. I made it back within minutes of the date starting.

Jon The video quality wasn’t great, but she had a smile that stood out.

Kayce I thought he was cute and had great hair.

CATS AND DOGS

Jon I asked her the important questions (her go-to drink order, her favorite ice cream, and the coolest place she’s traveled). We discussed our love of trashy fast food, movies, video games, work, the worst dates we’ve been on. There wasn’t a lull in the conversation. We had dark senses of humor and we laughed a lot about how awful 2020 is.

Kayce Jon had some fun icebreakers about items in the room with us.

Jon She showed me this amazingly dorky banner she got at a Renaissance fair that was embroidered with mythical cats. She’s a cat person and I’m a dog person. She tried to get me to see why cats are so great, but let’s face it, dogs are so much better. She really wants to own an owl as a pet and shared her screen to show me an entire Reddit thread of owls.

Kayce He has been successfully caring for a bamboo plant — apparently, they don’t like direct light. He enjoys hiking and recently did [his first] solo trip. Despite his last name, he is actually Italian, and he enjoys red wine.

Jon We didn’t really have anything in common. We kept trying to figure out why we were matched up and we couldn’t pinpoint anything.

Kayce We compared our answers to the initial questionnaire, and the ones we discussed didn’t have exact similarities.

Jon I got the rabbit pasta from Mamma Maria. It was phenomenal.

Kayce Jon tried something he wouldn’t normally order: rabbit. I appreciated that he didn’t shy away from trying different foods. I panic-ordered the first Uber Eats restaurant that would arrive in under 30 minutes. I chose fried fish and dan dan noodles from 5 Spices House. Delicious!

Jon I was worried I talked way too much but she later texted me saying she hoped she didn’t talk too much, so I think that’s a sign of a good date, right?

Kayce I’m an awkward person and called him “dude” (potentially more than once, but I’m trying to block it out of my memories). Hopefully, he didn’t misinterpret that.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER?

Jon We had been talking for hours so I figured it was a good time to end it. I told her I’d like to meet up.

Kayce I guess there was a romantic spark? Video dates are tricky since there aren’t standard endpoints. I mean, I would have liked to kiss him.

SECOND DATE?

Jon I think so.

Kayce Yes, we’ve planned to.

POST-MORTEM

Jon / A

Kayce / A-








