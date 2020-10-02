Five things to do online and in person, Oct. 5-18

The interior galleries at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln reopen to the public with two new exhibits. Visionary New England examines the region’s legacy as a vanguard of spiritual and societal reform through art. Transcendental Modernism explores the intersection of art and social progress in the 1900s. Exhibits run through March 14. $15 per vehicle for outdoor park/indoor gallery. Visitors must purchase timed passes in advance at thetrustees.org .

October 9

State of the Electorate

Harvard alum and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is the featured guest on this week’s Globe OpTalk. The Democratic star and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will join Globe editorial page editor Bina Venkataraman to discuss the state of American politics and his new book, Trust: America’s Best Chance. 1 p.m. Free, open to the public. globe.com/trust

October 10-11

Joyful Noise

Somerville’s beloved street band festival is going global. Now a two-day virtual extravaganza, Honk! United will feature activist bands from around the world in prerecorded and live-streamed performances. Free. honkfest.org

October 14

Discussing Race

Dr. Ibram Kendi, a Boston University professor and National Book Award winner, leads a virtual symposium at the Museum of Science named after his best-selling memoir, How to Be an Antiracist. He will join other intellectuals and artists to discuss race, equity, and justice in America. 7 p.m. Register in advance at mos.org.

October 14

What’s for Dinner?

Get a taste of a new cookbook from the Globe Magazine’s own food columnist during Christopher Kimball presents Milk Street: Cookish, an online event hosted by Wellesley Books. Kimball will lead a cooking demonstration featuring easy dishes from his new book. Attendees will receive copies of those recipes. $5. Register in advance at wellesleybooks.com.

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com. Editor's note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on October 18.