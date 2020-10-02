Homes for sale with dramatic light fixtures you won’t want to replace

LOT SIZE 0.57 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $245,000 in 2013

PROS Enter this designer-owned 1865 Colonial through the back door, directly into a stunning kitchen. Brass fixtures and a marble backsplash complement the farmhouse sink and Shaker cabinets, while the vaulted ceilings feature skylights and exposed wood beams. Pocket doors at right hide a laundry room and sunroom beyond. At left, pendant lights from AllModern anchor the dining room, off of which is a big, stylish bath and French doors that open to a patio and large yard. Past the front entryway, find a living room and an office with fireplace and custom built-ins. There are three carpeted bedrooms upstairs—two are connected by a walk-in closet—and a modern bath. CONS Watch your head on the upstairs eaves.

Aranson Lombardi Team, Compass, 207-252-6771, aransonlombardi.com

Lighting fixture in dining area of 10 Shipyard Drive #506 in Hingham. handout

$1,399,999

10 SHIPYARD DRIVE #506 / HINGHAM

SQUARE FEET 1,649

CONDO FEE $884 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $1,250,000 in 2019

PROS This corner penthouse unit in the Brio features 11-foot ceilings, custom light fixtures by Vermont’s Hubbardton Forge, and panoramic water views from floor-to-ceiling windows. Past a stylish powder room and laundry closet, the great room is just that, with a sleek kitchen sporting a six-burner range, custom cabinets, and contemporary pendant lights over the quartz island, a hand-forged geometric chandelier in the dining area, glass doors that open to the sea, and a living area with gas fireplace. A library nook includes custom built-ins and a globe light. Both bedrooms have harbor views and new en suite baths, one of which includes a double vanity and step-in shower. The unit includes two garage spaces and a shared terrace. CONS No private outdoor space, but roof rights offer potential.

Valerie Tocchio, William Raveis, 781-706-7080, valerietocchio.raveis.com

—Jon Gorey

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.