fb-pixel
On the Block

Homes for sale with dramatic light fixtures you won’t want to replace

The light fixtures help highlight these stylishly designed homes in Abington and Hingham.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated October 2, 2020, 39 minutes ago
Kitchen lighting fixtures in 455 Adams Street in Abington.
Kitchen lighting fixtures in 455 Adams Street in Abington.handout

$499,000

455 ADAMS STREET / ABINGTON

SQUARE FEET 1,604

LOT SIZE 0.57 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $245,000 in 2013

PROS Enter this designer-owned 1865 Colonial through the back door, directly into a stunning kitchen. Brass fixtures and a marble backsplash complement the farmhouse sink and Shaker cabinets, while the vaulted ceilings feature skylights and exposed wood beams. Pocket doors at right hide a laundry room and sunroom beyond. At left, pendant lights from AllModern anchor the dining room, off of which is a big, stylish bath and French doors that open to a patio and large yard. Past the front entryway, find a living room and an office with fireplace and custom built-ins. There are three carpeted bedrooms upstairs—two are connected by a walk-in closet—and a modern bath. CONS Watch your head on the upstairs eaves.

Advertisement

Aranson Lombardi Team, Compass, 207-252-6771, aransonlombardi.com

Lighting fixture in dining area of 10 Shipyard Drive #506 in Hingham.
Lighting fixture in dining area of 10 Shipyard Drive #506 in Hingham.handout

$1,399,999

10 SHIPYARD DRIVE #506 / HINGHAM

SQUARE FEET 1,649

CONDO FEE $884 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $1,250,000 in 2019

PROS This corner penthouse unit in the Brio features 11-foot ceilings, custom light fixtures by Vermont’s Hubbardton Forge, and panoramic water views from floor-to-ceiling windows. Past a stylish powder room and laundry closet, the great room is just that, with a sleek kitchen sporting a six-burner range, custom cabinets, and contemporary pendant lights over the quartz island, a hand-forged geometric chandelier in the dining area, glass doors that open to the sea, and a living area with gas fireplace. A library nook includes custom built-ins and a globe light. Both bedrooms have harbor views and new en suite baths, one of which includes a double vanity and step-in shower. The unit includes two garage spaces and a shared terrace. CONS No private outdoor space, but roof rights offer potential.

Advertisement

Valerie Tocchio, William Raveis, 781-706-7080, valerietocchio.raveis.com

—Jon Gorey

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.