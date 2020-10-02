Letters to the editor of Boston Globe Magazine

In the August 30 edition of the Globe Magazine, there was a story about the challenges of finances in retirement for seniors (“Who Can Afford to Retire Around Here?”). The option of property tax deferral was mentioned by Alicia Munnell from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. As a financial planner who works with many seniors, I think this is a hot topic — or should be. Section 41A, or the Massachusetts Property Tax Deferral, is one of the least publicized and, in my opinion, one of the most important options for seniors over 65 in Massachusetts. In recent years, for many cities and towns in the Boston area, property values have gone through the roof. Along with the high values have come major property tax increases. This is tough on seniors on fixed incomes. The increase in property values has made many seniors ineligible for the Mass. Senior Circuit Breaker tax credit of up to $1,100 per year. Cash flow is a critical problem for seniors because so much equity can be tied up in the house. Property tax deferral is one option that might really help.

Advertisement

Rick Fentin, Arlington

Fiscal Struggles

In reference to “The Looming Economic Crisis for Seniors” (August 30): As an old woman, I think it’s time to retire such euphemisms as “older” and “senior,” which suggest that being old is too terrible to mention directly. I haven’t been a senior since 1968!

Felicia Nimue Ackerman, Providence

I got laid off at age 52 and again at age 59. Unless you are someone who can dramatically impact a company or business, someone with an extensive successful track record, good luck trying to find a decent job at 59. Age discrimination is alive and well in the business world.

ricky54, posted on bostonglobe.com

Advertisement

Letting Go

I am grateful to be a colleague of Jo Ann Simons (Connections, August 30). She has amazing strength of character, and a love that shows no bounds. Being part of a military family, I can relate to “letting go” as this is also my life. I am a US Navy/crisis counselor, my oldest son is a lieutenant commander in the Navy, and my second son is a Marine Corps pilot. I pray for the finesse Simons has, to see my pilot son off into the wild blue yonder for his deployment, for the fourth time, in a combat area. I will need the grace of God, and her fine example, to once again let go.

Susan Tagan, Danvers

This was so heartwarming, it made me cry. Lovely piece. And how lucky Jon is to have [Simons and her husband] as parents.

ForPete’sSake, posted on bostonglobe.com

Preserving Democracy

There is no issue more vital to democracy than our election (Perspective, September 13). However, we have more than foreign interference to worry about. There are many efforts to make it more difficult to vote, led by the GOP. We should demand that our elected officials make it simpler to register to vote, and to make voting easier with mail-in ballots and adequate polling places, particularly in economically disadvantaged areas. Electing people who care about the right to vote along with demanding protections against foreign interference is the best way to ensure that our voices are equally heard in our democracy and that our government reflects our needs and our values.

Advertisement

Edwin Andrews, Malden

Estranged Matters

I found Miss Conduct’s (September 13) advice about estrangement particularly wise — and certainly relatable. I’ve had to “put people on the shelf” now and then (often for good) when folks become toxic or attempt to disrespect my boundaries. I strive to be a good, decent human being and devoid of any “victim” mentality. Thank you for Robin Abrahams’s “teachable” columns every week; she is a treasure.

Mary Hirsch, Beacon Hill

Open-Air Museums

Thank you so much for “Culture Without Walls” (September 13). I had never heard of the Andres Institute of Art and just spent a wonderful morning there. Art plus nature equals magic. I’ll be donating and going back.

Stephanie Clayman, Arlington

Happy Trails

Lovely trail suggestions, but the writer left out Maine (“Easy Riders,” September 13). You might want to visit the Eastern Trail.

Sue Ellen Bordwell, Yarmouth, Maine

Postscript

A Globe Magazine story from last year (“Hard Lessons,” August 18, 2019) chronicled the plight of immigrant students who encountered racism from other classmates at Edward Little High School in Auburn, Maine. After being moved by the story, school alumnus Stephen Whalen, a managing partner at City Realty Group in Brookline, returned to his alma mater on August 21 and donated brand-new Chromebooks to every immigrant student in the school’s senior class.

__________

Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.