Rallying around Jacob Blake’s father, my friend from grade school

The details began to accumulate. Jacob S. Blake (named for his father and grandfather) had been shot by a police officer seven times in the back at close range as he leaned into the driver’s side of his car. His three sons watched from the back seat. The oldest is 8, about the same age Jake and I were when we became friends at Martin Luther King Jr. Laboratory School in Evanston, Illinois, in the 1970s.

On August 24, I woke up as usual to NPR’s Morning Edition. But I stopped brushing my teeth when I heard that a Black man named Jacob Blake had been shot by a police officer. Standing in my bathrobe, I wondered, Could that be my elementary school friend Jake Blake? When the radio host went on to say that the shooting had occurred near Milwaukee — I grew up not far from there, in a suburb north of Chicago — I immediately messaged Jake. His son had been shot, he replied.

King Lab was diverse from the top down, with a gay female principal and a Black vice principal. Most of the white kids were bused, by our parents' choice, into what had previously been an all-Black school. The school’s mission to integrate the community worked. Jake’s father, a highly respected pastor, organized peaceful protests for public school integration, so King Lab was a perfect fit for Jake.

Like his dad, Jake helped keep the peace. At school, he had a way of making kids having a hard time feel comfortable. A girl who joined our school in fourth grade got teased for being a “tomboy” and was sometimes told she was in the wrong bathroom. Jake took a stand and befriended her. Polite, soft-spoken, and funny, his sincerity attracted both kids and adults.

After learning about the shooting, I got out my old photos. There was Jake, smiling as usual. Boys, girls, Black, white, Jewish, Christian — as a kid, I’d never thought about our differences, but of course, the Black kids dealt with issues we white kids were unaware of. What we did know was the purity of the feelings for one another; giggling, playing, and eating ice cream together. At my third-grade birthday party, Jake ate three sundaes and felt sick afterward, but that was part of the fun, and later we laughed about it.

Though I moved after sixth grade, Jake and I kept in touch through social media (the King Lab experience was so meaningful that there’s an active Facebook group for elementary school alumni). Because he knows I’m a child psychologist, Jake called to ask if I could help with treatment for his traumatized grandchildren. I phoned another lifelong friend who’d been at those long-ago birthday parties and is now a developmental psychologist in Chicago. He stepped up right away to help.

When Jake and I talked for the first time in 40 years, his first question was how my parents and I were doing. He told me how much those elementary school days meant to him, and that he remembers how nice my parents were. I can’t imagine how he could think about anyone besides his family right now. But that’s Jake.

My friend faces overwhelming trauma. He’s been thrust onto the national stage and has received death threats, but his focus is on the mental health of his grandchildren and his son’s struggle to live. Through it all, he stays true to who he is, reminding me of that kind kid who wanted everyone to act with care toward each other.

Scattered across the country, the first thing we King Lab alumni did when the news broke was to reach out to our friend Jake, and he reached back to us. Once again, we join together — this time in sorrow, rather than in joy. I wish we could all go back in time to when eating too many ice cream sundaes seemed like our biggest problem.

Samantha Levy is a clinical child psychologist, living in Los Angeles. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.