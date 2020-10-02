fb-pixel

Two workers injured when crane collapses in Cambridge

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated October 2, 2020, 58 minutes ago

Two workers were injured Friday when the small lift crane they were using tipped over near Inman Square in Cambridge, city authorities said.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. at 258 Hampshire St. The workers had to be extricated from the crumpled metal by the technical rescue units of the Cambridge and Somerville fire departments.

The two workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The incident remains under investigation.


