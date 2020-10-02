Two workers injured when crane collapses in Cambridge

Two workers were injured Friday when the small lift crane they were using tipped over near Inman Square in Cambridge, city authorities said.
The incident took place around 10 a.m. at 258 Hampshire St. The workers had to be extricated from the crumpled metal by the technical rescue units of the Cambridge and Somerville fire departments.
At 1002 this a.m., following a small crane collapse on Hampshire St at the Camb/Somerville line, 2 workers were extricated by Cambridge & Somerville Fire Tech Rescue teams & transp to a medical facility by @ProEMSCambridge. @CambridgePolice & @SomervillePD also worked on scene. pic.twitter.com/qWmju8ewvb— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) October 2, 2020
The two workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Cambridge Police, @CambridgeMAFire and @ProEMSCambridge remain on scene after a small lift crane tipped over at approximately 10:02 a.m. in the area of 258 Hampshire Street (Somerville line). 2 workers have been extracted and transported to a local hospital with injuries. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/nR21dViiqT— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) October 2, 2020
The incident remains under investigation.
