Arrest made in fatal Stoughton hit-and-run crash

Stoughton police arrested a woman in connection with the hit-and-run death of a man riding a scooter in Stoughton on Sept. 27, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

Shandi Cardoza, 31, of Brockton, is expected to be arraigned Friday on charges of leaving the scene of a collision causing death, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of a collision causing property damage, and tampering with evidence, Morrissey’s office said in a statement.

Cardoza was allegedly driving the vehicle that struck 23-year-old Aquilino Sol Lopez from behind at the interchange of Routes 24 and 139 while he was riding a scooter. The driver was not on scene when police arrived, Morrissey’s office said.