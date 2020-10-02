Art shows beckon us to visit in person this fall

The Plymouth Center for the Arts welcomes visitors to its now fully accessible historic building at 11 North St. for the center’s Annual Juried Art Show.

Life is regaining a semblance of normality in the art world this fall with the opening of two new exhibits in Plymouth and Brockton.

Linda LaCroix of Hyannis was awarded the first place prize in color photography at the Plymouth Annual Juried Arts Show, open to the public at the Plymouth Center for the Arts.

The wide-ranging exhibit, open through Oct. 25, marks the 53d year that the Plymouth art show has been held in the historic town center. The show exhibits work in the media of drawing and pastel, oil and acrylic, watercolor, sculpture, mixed media, printmaking, fine crafts, and color and black and white photography.

Peter Collins, chairman of the committee that put the show together, said this year’s event encompasses “more than 200 exhibiting artists from mainly Massachusetts with a few from contiguous states.”

Among the nearly 30 winners chosen for awards by judges Mary Moquin and William Roy Dawes, Carol Duffy of Plymouth took first place in fine crafts and Margaret Rosenbaum of Plymouth took a first in mixed media. Judy Bergman Hochberg of Canton took first place in printmaking, and Penny Shuman of Plymouth took the award for “best in show.”

A total of $3,450 in cash awards will be distributed to the judges' top picks in each category, Collins said. Most of the show’s artwork is for sale.

Several signature events are taking place in connection with the show. The “Young at Art Show” exhibiting student works continues through Saturday, Oct. 10. The “Art in Bloom” show, consisting of floral arrangements that respond to individual works, will close the show from Oct. 22 through Oct. 25.

The annual juried show is also an opportunity for visitors to view the recently completed conversion of the building to full accessibility, said Kathleen Dunn, a board member at the Plymouth Center for the Arts.

“The new section is just transformational,” Dunn said. It includes a new artisan shop.

In line with the state guidelines for social distancing, the building has a capacity for up to 60 visitors, and face coverings are required. For more information, visit plymouthguild.org.

Brockton’s Fuller Craft Museum reopened for live attendance in August. The museum, which displays fine art works made from traditional craft media, is offering a new exhibit relying on works from its own permanent collection. Titled “From Where I Sit,” the show consists of more than 20 chairs, benches, and a stool.

The “seating furniture” pieces on display “address both human physiology and innovative art-making in various ways,” chief curator Beth McLaughlin said in an e-mail. “Some objects embrace the foundational utility of chairs, while others take a more sculptural approach to blur the lines between form and function.”

The museum also offered a statement by architect and chair scholar Witold Rybczynski: “The way we choose to sit, and what we choose to sit on, says a lot about us: our values, our tastes, and the things we hold dear. We are how we sit.”

For hours and information about the museum’s other shows, visit fullercraft.org.

Other public spaces continue to offer new programs online. Milton Public Library, which has hosted virtual art exhibits on the library’s website during the quarantine period in place of its two galleries, will host an exhibit by Milton painter David Dauer this month titled “Floral Arrangements.”

“Flowers, and in some cases landscapes, are the vehicle to convey my visual conversations,” the painter said of his show in a statement. “Flowers represent more than what we see in the natural world. They represent all life and the interactions we experience around us.”

The show will be online from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 at www.miltonlibrary.libguides.com/art.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.