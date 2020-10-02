Billerica man charged with murdering grandmother

A Billerica man was charged with murder after his grandmother was found dead in the home they shared Thursday morning, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a press release Friday.
James Forsythe, 26, allegedly assaulted Ellen Scaringi, 69, before fleeing the scene in her car, according to the release.
Forsythe crashed his grandmother’s car on Interstate 495 south in Bolton around 10:10 a.m after fleeing from the Village Lane home. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash scene, and he was transported to a Worcester hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Moments later, Billerica police received a 911 call for an unresponsive woman around 10:17 a.m. Upon arrival, police found Scaringi suffering from apparent trauma and was pronounced dead , the release said.
Advertisement
The pair had been quarantining at the home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. There were no signs of forced entry into the home and no indications of a break-in, officials said.
A warrant was issued Thursday for the arrest of Forsythe in connection with violating a pre-trial condition that he stay away from the Village Lane residence because of an open domestic abuse case from May 2019. After further investigation, he was charged with murder.
Forsythe remains hospitalized and was arraigned virtually via Zoom Friday.