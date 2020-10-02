Billerica man charged with murdering grandmother

A Billerica man was charged with murder after his grandmother was found dead in the home they shared Thursday morning, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a press release Friday.

James Forsythe, 26, allegedly assaulted Ellen Scaringi, 69, before fleeing the scene in her car, according to the release.

Forsythe crashed his grandmother’s car on Interstate 495 south in Bolton around 10:10 a.m after fleeing from the Village Lane home. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash scene, and he was transported to a Worcester hospital for treatment of his injuries.