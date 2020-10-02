Dorchester shooting victim identified

Boston police have identified a 28-year-old Dorchester man as the victim of an early morning shooting Sunday, the department said in a release Friday.

Keenan Ritter was pronounced dead near 16 Hubbardston Road in the Savin Hill area of Dorchester at 1:17 a.m, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers found Ritter unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to a radio call for a person shot in the area.