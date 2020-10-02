fb-pixel

Dorchester shooting victim identified

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,Updated October 2, 2020, 21 minutes ago
A police cruiser was seen in the driveway of 16 Hubbardston Road on Sept. 27 where Keenan Ritter, 28, was a fatally shot. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A police cruiser was seen in the driveway of 16 Hubbardston Road on Sept. 27 where Keenan Ritter, 28, was a fatally shot. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Boston police have identified a 28-year-old Dorchester man as the victim of an early morning shooting Sunday, the department said in a release Friday.

Keenan Ritter was pronounced dead near 16 Hubbardston Road in the Savin Hill area of Dorchester at 1:17 a.m, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers found Ritter unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to a radio call for a person shot in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.