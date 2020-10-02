fb-pixel

Dozens of residents displaced after fire breaks out in Dorchester

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated October 2, 2020, 1 hour ago

Dozens of residents were displaced after a fire broke out at a three-decker home in Dorchester Friday morning.

The Boston Fire Department tweeted that at approximately 6:14 a.m., fire was showing at the rear of 34 Stanley St. on the first and second floors.

Twenty adults and 17 children were displaced as a result of the fire. There were no reports of injuries, according to Boston fire officials.

The 3-alarm fire caused $1 million in damage, fire officials tweeted.

At 7:48 a.m., the Boston Fire Department tweeted that detail companies would remain on scene to check for hot spots.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.