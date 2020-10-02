Early October will be dryer and warmer than usual

The Pacific Ocean waters off the coast of Peru are colder than average right now, indicative of a La Niña condition. When this happens it can bring an increased chance of continued dry weather for much of New England. Therefore I don’t expect a major change in the pattern anytime soon and I suspect we are going to remain on the dry side.

This weekend will feature seasonable temperatures and lots of dry weather as the lack of rainfall continues and the drought gets no better. You can expect daily highs in the 60s and expect to wake up to an autumn chill in the air with sunrise readings in the 30s and 40s.

It’s often difficult to change a pattern once it establishes itself and we’ve been in this for several months.

If you look at the long-range forecast, on average, October should be warmer and dryer than we would typically expect — this will, of course, continue to exacerbate the already dusty conditions.

It is likely October ends up warmer and drier than average in the northeast. NOAA

Typically October features temperatures in the 60s at the beginning of the month, falling down into the 50s by Halloween. We can even have some days that stay in the 40s and 70s. Nighttime lows also trend lower and frost becomes more and more likely as we get deeper into the month. Our next significant chance of a frost or freeze will come at the end of next week. This means if you have plants that you want to rescue for the winter, you might want to use this weekend to get them inside.

Inevitably, October brings the first snow to parts of New England, but it’s highly unlikely, though not impossible, we see snow in Greater Boston. The odds are extremely small any accumulating snow happens. October snow usually falls in the higher elevations of New England and across northern sections of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. It’s even unlikely that coastal New Hampshire and Maine see snow this month.

Cooler than average water off Peru means we are in a La Nina condition. NOAA

Speaking of the coastline, Boston often makes it through the entire month without a hard freeze. This allows much of the greenery to continue all month and there’s often still leaves on some trees when we start November.

The one aspect of October we absolutely can predict without a doubt is the loss of daylight. Daylight Saving Time will end on the final day of the month and by then we will have lost an additional hour and 22 minutes of daylight. When the sun sets on Halloween at 5:37 it will be the last time we have a sunset that late until the first week of March 2021.