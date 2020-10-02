Firefighters battle 5-alarm blaze at Wakefield concrete company

Two firefighters were injured while battling a 5-alarm blaze at a concrete company in Wakefield early Friday morning, authorities said.
One of the firefighters was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but the injuries of both are not believed to be life-threatening, Wakefield fire officials said in a statement.
The Wakefield Fire Department responded to the MacLellan Concrete Co. at 1 New Salem St. at 2:45 a.m. and encountered heavy fire coming from the front of the building, the statement said.
The building did not have many windows, so firefighters were forced to cut holes in the building in order to attack the flames and put out the fire. The front of the building is believed to be a total loss and the rest of the facility sustained significant smoke damage, fire officials said.
The fire is being investigated by the Wakefield Fire Department, Wakefield Police Department, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the statement said.
