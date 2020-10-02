Firefighters battle 5-alarm blaze at Wakefield concrete company

Two firefighters were injured while battling a 5-alarm blaze at a concrete company in Wakefield early Friday morning, authorities said.

One of the firefighters was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but the injuries of both are not believed to be life-threatening, Wakefield fire officials said in a statement.

The Wakefield Fire Department responded to the MacLellan Concrete Co. at 1 New Salem St. at 2:45 a.m. and encountered heavy fire coming from the front of the building, the statement said.