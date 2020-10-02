Group marches to Copley Square to call for protection of Black women

A handful of people spoke, including Hawa Hamidou Tabayi, 16, of Salem, who called for police to be defunded and disbanded. Her calls were met with cheers.

Demonstrators gathered just before 4:30 p.m. in a small park across from a Boston police station on Washington Street. Some carried signs reading “Say their names,” “ACAB,” and “Protect Black women.”

A protest to protect Black women and denounce systemic racism and police brutality drew more than 100 people Friday evening in a march from Nubian Square in Roxbury to Copley Square in Back Bay.

“An interaction with police is an act of violence,” she said.

Friday’s march followed multiple demonstrations last weekend that came in the wake of a Kentucky grand jury bringing no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong earlier this year.

On Sunday afternoon, several hundred demonstrators marched peacefully from Nubian Square to Boston Public Garden to demand justice for Taylor. There was also a rally at Roxbury’s Ramsay Park on Saturday afternoon and a peaceful march from Nubian Square to City Hall the day before that demonstration.

As they set off through early evening traffic Friday, protesters did call-and-response chants, a technique frequently used to draw attention to a cause.

“Black Women" the crowd shouted, drawing an answer of “Matter.”

“Breonna” they shouted. “Taylor," they answered.

On Friday, grand jury recordings, typically kept secret, were released in Taylor’s case. But there was no apparent connection between the march in Boston and release of the recordings.

The protesters made their way up Malcolm X Boulevard and slowed traffic to a crawl on Tremont Street. The crowd stopped briefly at the Harriet Tubman House at the corner of Massachusetts and Columbus avenues.

Hadiya Flowers, 24, spoke to the crowd from the back of a truck and called on federal lawmakers to end qualified immunity.

The crowd cheered as Flowers spoke, and she said she did not want to grow up in a world “where I feel like I need to shield myself with white people to feel safe.”

“I want to be safe,” Flowers said.

Others who participated said they promote systemic change.

“We need change [and] we need it now,” Naim Ball, 25, of Dorchester said. He believes “all the cases” of police-involved shootings against people of color should be reopened.

“We’re going to be on these streets until change happens,” Ball said. “Black women do matter, Black men matter, Black lives matter in general, and we’re going to keep fighting until we get justice.”

Several demonstrators said they were marching to promote systemic change.

Nick Colella, 20, of Saugus, marched with a coalition-building advocacy group and said it is important for protests against racial bias continue until progress is made on ending qualified immunity, which shields law enforcement from being charged in some cases.

He also supports decreasing police budgets and placing officers suspected of racial bias on unpaid leave.

“We have to protect justice, for sure,” Colella said. “Justice for all the victims, and definitely gotta make it clear that the police need changes.”

Lance Jackson, 24, of Quincy, said that demonstrators need to find out what impact they want the protests to have and better organize around that.

“We can come out to these marches all day, but not march towards anything,” Jackson said. “It’s like you’re marching on a hamster wheel.”

“What is the effect you want to get when you march?” Jackson said. “That’s what people should be organizing around.”

Jackson said that the system is not currently reacting in the way demonstrators want it to.

“We’re not getting any justice by having these marches,” Jackson said. "And so we have to figure out what’s the next step, after the marches.

“But first there’s marches, then there’s revolts, then there’s revolutions,” Jackson said. “We have to figure out how to get to the next step of revolt.”

Jackson also said he would like to see better discourse between demonstrators and those who disagree with the protests.

"We need to have actual conversations where we're trying to understand each other," Jackson said.





































































































































Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.