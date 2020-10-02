Indicted Reading police officer took 'unnecessary risk’ in fatal shooting, judge ruled

Drauschke, a 14-year veteran of the police department, was indicted last week by a Middlesex grand jury on a manslaughter charge for killing Greenough, 43, on Feb. 3, 2018. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 14.

“The court does not find that Officer (Erik) Drauschke acted with malice, but based on evidence presented took an unnecessary risk," Woburn District Court Judge Stacey J. Fortes wrote in findings provided to prosecutors in February. “His actions were wanton and reckless and amounted to criminal negligence.”

A judge who held a lengthy inquest into the fatal shooting of an unarmed man by a Reading police officer rejected his claim that he “was facing a deadly threat” and had no choice but to fire at the victim, Alan Greenough, according to a court report released Friday.

“The shooting was wrong,” Greenough’s mother, Catherine Rawson, said in a statement released by her attorney. “It should never have happened. My son should not be dead.”

Drauschke’s lawyer, Peter Pasciucco, said the judge’s findings omitted important facts and “trivialize the threat Drauschke faced when he was forced to make a split-second decision and discharge his firearm.”

After Greenough’s family raised concerns about whether prosecutors would conduct a fair investigation into whether the shooting was justified, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan asked the court to conduct an inquest and recommend whether criminal charges were warranted.

The inquest, the first such hearing Ryan had requested, was closed to the public, but Drauschke, Greenough’s parents, and their attorneys were allowed to attend. The inquest report was unsealed, as required by law, following Drauschke’s indictment.

“I think that both the public, the family, and the officer were well served by this process,” Ryan said Friday. She noted they had the benefit of listening to witnesses testify before a neutral judge who evaluated all of the evidence. Ultimately, prosecutors decided to seek charges based on the judge’s findings.

“It’s important that the public be able to trust what happened,” Ryan said. “The way you earn that trust is by being thoughtful and transparent about what you’re doing. I think this process reflects that.”

In her report, Fortes wrote that she visited the scene of the shooting, heard testimony from 36 witnesses, and reviewed 134 exhibits during the inquest, held last year from March through June.

Greenough was living in a two-bedroom apartment on Main Street in Reading that was attached to East Coast Gas and Auto Repair, where Greenough and his brother worked. On the night before he was killed, he got into a shoving match with his male roommate, according to the report. The roommate’s girlfriend called police, but Greenough left before they arrived.

The following afternoon, Greenough returned home and became upset when he found his roommate’s girlfriend in his bedroom, according to the report. He accused her of touching his belongings and started wrestling with his roommate. The couple left and called police.

When officers knocked on the door, Greenough refused to come out. He said he had done nothing wrong and waved a piece of wood as he yelled through a window, according to the report. While a number of officers were gathered in the front of the building, Greenough slipped out a back door and hid in a Hummer parked by the repair shop.

Drauschke was alone in a lot by the side of the building when he spotted Greenough inside the car. Instead of waiting for backup from nearby officers, he opened the car door and ordered Greenough to get out, the report said.

According to Drauschke, Greenough had his hands tucked inside his sweat shirt and swore at him when he ordered him to show his hands. He continued to say, “Shoot me” as he came toward Drauschke, and refused to comply with his commands, according to the report. Drauschke said Greenough was less than 6 feet from him when he fired two shots, striking him in the chest.

“Officer Drauschke testified at the inquest that he believed he would be hurt or killed by whatever Greenough had in his sweatshirt pocket and because Greenough would not comply with his commands to show his hands he had no alternative but to shoot,” the report stated.

Greenough was not armed, according to the report.

In her initial report dated Dec. 16, 2019, Fortes wrote that “Officer Drauschke claims the shooting was justified because he feared for his life. Nonetheless, the Court finds that there is probable cause to believe that Officer Drauschke engaged in conduct that contributed to the death of Alan Greenough, and that such conduct constituted the crime of homicide.”

The following month, prosecutors asked Fortes to clarify her findings “by making an express finding as to whether there is probable cause to believe that Officer Drauschke committed the crime of manslaughter and/or murder.”

In February, Fortes released additional findings, indicating that she didn’t accept Drauschke’s testimony that he had no choice but to shoot Greenough. She said he could have waited for backup from officers who were already on the scene before approaching him.

Drauschke was equipped with a baton, pepper spray, and mace and “could have used a lower level of force,” she wrote.

Drauschke’s lawyer said the report failed to mention that Drauschke was among the officers who had responded to a 911 call the night before the shooting alleging that he had assaulted two people.

“Officer Drauschke’s response the previous night is a key piece to the puzzle as he himself searched the apartment that Greenough had violently ransacked and observed a firearm lock in Greenough’s room, as well as a hatchet on the mantel,” he said. “These firsthand observations were etched in Officer Drauschke’s mind as he responded back to Greenough’s apartment the next day."













Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.