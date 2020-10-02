Love of animals a constant for Andover High football standout Joel Israel

Israel, a football standout at Andover High and Bates College, left the financial world to return to a familiar setting. He has owned Paws To Consider, a dog-walking and pet-care firm based in Jamaica Plain, since 2018.

Joel Israel and his family fostered pregnant, sick, and stray cats and dogs that needed a home. At age 10, he started his own neighborhood dog-walking and pet-sitting service, Joel’s Pet Care.

Joel Israel today, with his dog Chompers. Israel is a former Andover High football and track captain who played every game his junior and senior football seasons at Bates College.

“I had adopted two dogs, Chomper and Milo, but had difficulty finding a dog-walking service near my home in South Boston,” said Israel, who subsequently started his former dog-walking service, Bark Pack Walks.

Advertisement

“It’s been an amazing experience,” said Israel, 31, whose wife, Kristen, a social worker, was his Bates classmate. “I like being my own boss and the flexibility that goes with it. And I learned some valuable lessons from athletics that have carried over to my job.”

They included the value of teamwork, creating trust, and pushing himself to overcome adversity.

The latter has certainly applied to adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic as Israel has seen some employees leave and some clients preferring to walk their own dogs during the lockdown.

He now runs the business (www.pawstoconsider.com) from his home and requires his walkers to wear masks, wear protective hand gear at doorknobs, and maintain social distancing.

“Each problem you solve or goal you achieve closes one door, but opens another,” he reflected. “It doesn’t get easier. You just get better at it.”

As an Andover High senior captain, Israel was honored as Merrimack Valley Conference Lineman of the Year and a Globe All-Scholastic. A nose guard, he had 75 tackles and 11 sacks for the Golden Warriors and was selected to play in the Shriners All-Star Classic.

His favorite gridiron memory was a Thanksgiving Day victory in snow, rain, and muddy conditions over Central Catholic. Israel was also a track captain in high school.

Advertisement

At Bates, he played every minute of every game his junior and senior seasons and although the teams he played on won just six games in four years, Israel said “There was no alternative other than to do what I loved. The bonds I built were for a lifetime.”

Just like he did after a game, Israel pauses every day for a moment of introspection, “owning up to my actions and finding ways to make myself better.”

Who should we catch up with? Contact Marvin Pave with suggestions at marvin.pave@rcn.com.