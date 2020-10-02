Man charged with crashing stolen pickup truck into Public Garden fence, seriously injuring pedestrian

A Boston man was charged with stealing a pickup truck in downtown Boston Thursday and then seriously injuring a woman when he crashed the vehicle into a fence at the Public Garden, Boston police said Friday.

Keith M. Andrade,58, is to be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in personal injury, police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was walking near the intersection of Boylston and Charles streets when she was hit around 4:23 p.m. by the dark-colored pickup truck, police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com.