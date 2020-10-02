Man charged with crashing stolen pickup truck into Public Garden fence, seriously injuring pedestrian

A Boston man was charged with stealing a pickup truck in downtown Boston Thursday and then seriously injuring a woman when he crashed the vehicle into a fence at the Public Garden, Boston police said Friday.
Keith M. Andrade,58, is to be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in personal injury, police said.
The woman, whose name was not released, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was walking near the intersection of Boylston and Charles streets when she was hit around 4:23 p.m. by the dark-colored pickup truck, police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com.
Advertisement
"Witnesses on scene provided a description of the [driver] who was observed fleeing the scene by casually walking across Charles Street attempting to blend in with the crowd,'' police wrote, but officers were not able to locate him despite searching the Beacon Hill neighborhood.
Later Thursday night, officers spotted a man who matched the description of the driver walking near Washington and School streets in downtown and started to have a conversation with him, police wrote.
The man "identified himself and officers immediately discovered he had provided an alias,'' police wrote.
The man was eventually identified as Andrade,who was being sought on two active arrest warrants. Police determined Andrade was the alleged driver and formally arrested him, police said.
Andrade also faces two pending charges of larceny from a person.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.