In Mass. schools, 63 students and 34 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, state reports

Cases in school districts so far have been isolated and have not led to clusters, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Friday. Most districts that have reported cases have only seen one or two, although some have seen more. Among the highest numbers, four students in Plymouth and four staff members in Worcester have tested positive.

The data is the first statewide look at the virus’s prevalence in public schools. A weekly summary on positive cases reported at schools is expected to be published each Thursday.

As coronavirus cases climb, 63 students and 34 staff members who have been inside public school buildings in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19, state education officials said Friday.

Advertisement

If a cluster does occur inside a school, the state plans to deploy a rapid-testing mobile unit to help test students and staff and determine a course of action. Those mobile units have not been deployed yet, Riley said.

“That’s not to say it won’t happen, right?” Riley said, referring to clusters of coronavirus cases being found in schools. “I mean, the reason why we put this in place is because it could happen during the year, and we want to be ready.”

Friday’s numbers include any cases that were reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between Sept. 24 and 30. State education officials are not tracking when the coronavirus cases occurred, only when local health officials reported them to the state.

The state is only tracking cases involving students and teachers who have been inside school buildings, unless the staff member was not inside a school building for seven days before the case was reported. Coronavirus cases among those who are learning or teaching remotely — including out-of-school gatherings that have infected students or teachers — are not included in the data.

Advertisement

Many school districts in Massachusetts began the academic year — either remotely or in a hybrid model — on Sept. 16.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.