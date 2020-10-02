News in brief

A Boston man was charged with stealing a pickup downtown Thursday and then seriously injuring a woman when he crashed the vehicle into a fence at the Public Garden, Boston police said Friday. Keith M. Andrade, 58, was to be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in personal injury, police said. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, authorities said. She was walking near the intersection of Boylston and Charles streets when she was hit at 4:23 p.m. by the dark-colored pickup, police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com . "Witnesses on scene provided a description of the [driver] who was observed fleeing the scene by casually walking across Charles Street attempting to blend in with the crowd,'' police wrote, but officers were not able to locate him despite searching the Beacon Hill neighborhood. Later Thursday night, officers spotted a man who matched the description of the driver walking near Washington and School streets downtown and started to have a conversation with him, police wrote. The man "identified himself and officers immediately discovered he had provided an alias,'' police wrote. The man was eventually identified as Andrade, who was being sought on two arrest warrants. Police determined Andrade was the driver and arrested him, police said. Andrade also faces two pending charges of larceny from a person.





Man arrested in theft of city water truck

State Police on Friday arrested a 48-year-old man in the theft of a city water truck that lead authorities on a lengthy chase that briefly stretched into Rhode Island before the suspect was apprehended in Westport, authorities said. In a statement, State Police said Boston police indicated around 12:20 p.m. Friday that the stolen Water and Sewer Commission truck was traveling on Interstate 495 south in Wrentham. The vehicle exited I-495 onto Interstate 95 south and briefly crossed into Rhode Island, according to the statement. Moments later, Rhode Island troopers indicated that the truck was headed back toward Massachusetts on Interstate 195, the statement said. The pursuit continued into Fall River, and authorities put a device in the road to pop his tires and slow him down. State Police didn’t name the suspect but identified him as a 48-year-old male. Officials said he was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital for an evaluation and will face charges at a later date. The specific counts he’ll face weren’t immediately available.

BILLERICA

Man charged with murder of grandmother

The grandson of a woman found dead in her home Thursday morning was arrested on a murder charge, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Friday. James Forsythe, 26, allegedly assaulted Ellen Scaringi, 69, at her home on Village Lane and fled the scene in her car, which he later crashed, prosecutors said in a statement. Forsythe had been living in Scaringi’s home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Billerica police received a 911 call at 10:17 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman at the home. Scaringi was found “suffering from apparent trauma” and pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. Meanwhile, State Police responded at 10:10 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 south in Bolton. Forsythe was found inside the vehicle and taken to a Worcester hospital for treatment of injuries. Investigators issued a warrant for his arrest for violating a pretrial condition that he stay away from Scaringi’s home as part of a pending domestic violence case, the statement said. After further investigation, Forsythe was charged Friday with murder. He remained in the hospital and was expected to be arraigned via Zoom, the statement said.

STOUGHTON

Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run

Police arrested a woman in the hit-and-run death of a man riding a scooter on Monday, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office. Shandi Cardoza, 31, of Brockton is facing charges of leaving the scene of a collision causing death, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of a collision causing property damage, and tampering with evidence, prosecutors said. Cardoza was arraigned Friday, and bail was set at $10,000 cash with the condition that she does not drive, according to district attorney’s spokesman David Traub. Cardoza’s next court date is Oct. 28. Traub said Cardoza had recently gotten off probation from a previous conviction of operating under the influence. Cardoza was allegedly driving the vehicle that struck 23-year-old Aquilino Sol Lopez from behind at the interchange of routes 24 and 139 while he was riding a scooter. The driver was not at the scene when police arrived, Morrissey’s office said. Prosecutors said the “black box” that was recovered from the vehicle showed that Cardoza was driving 73 miles per hour in a 50-mile-per-hour zone at the time of the crash and that after the crash Cardoza sent her vehicle to an auto repair shop in Ashland and arranged to haveit fixed “under the table” by not using insurance, according to Traub.

