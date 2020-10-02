‘No one is safe’ - Mayor Walsh reacts to Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

Calling the presidency “one of the loneliest jobs” someone can have, Walsh noted that Trump contracted the virus despite the fact that he “already lives in a bubble” owing to the position he holds.

Walsh reacted to the stunning news during his regular briefing with reporters outside City Hall.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Friday that President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis should remind the public that “this virus is very serious.”

The fact that someone as well-protected as Trump came down with the virus, Walsh added, shows that “No one is safe. No one is safe. That’s why I think it’s so important to be very careful” and continue taking precautions, including face coverings, distancing and hand washing.

Trump - who had traveled in recent days to a New Jersey fundraiser and a Minnesota rally, as well as a debate Tuesday in Ohio with his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden - confirmed early Friday that he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, had tested positive.

Biden said later Friday that he and his wife, Jill Biden, had tested negative.

“Just think about the president of the United States, that already lives in a bubble,” Walsh told reporters in Boston. “You have to be very careful, and you don’t know how the virus is going to impact your body, impact your immune system.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.