A peacock has been roaming the streets

At 1:56 p.m. Sept. 15, police received a report of a peacock wandering around on Park Street in Middleton . A second sighting of the colorful bird was reported at 2:43 p.m., according to the police log. But the peacock’s taste of freedom wasn’t over yet, because it made yet another appearance the following afternoon, this time on Lakeview Avenue. The peacock is apparently a resident’s pet and “it is a roamer," said Sergeant Matthew Armitage. "People call just because it’s such an odd sight!”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

INDOOR CYCLIST IRKS NEIGHBOR

At 7:15 a.m. Sept. 2, Winthrop police received a complaint about the amount of noise coming from a home on Shirley Street. An officer was dispatched and spoke to the resident, who said she was on her Peloton exercise bike with the TV volume turned up loud. “She said she will turn it down,” the log entry states.

VIRTUAL MEETING, REAL EMERGENCY

At 8:55 p.m. Sept. 2, Bridgewater police received a call from a woman who reported that she was witnessing her friend suffer from an allergic reaction while on a Zoom meeting with her. She said her friend was struggling to breathe. Police later tweeted that the friend was taken to the hospital.

AN UNEXPECTED GUEST ON YOUR LAWN

At 9:56 a.m. Sept. 11, Berlin police got a call from a man on Lyman Road who reported finding a horse in his front yard. The animal control officer was notified and the owner retrieved the horse. Such sightings aren’t uncommon in Berlin, according to Chief Thomas Galvin. “In our area that is something we deal with several times a year,” he said.

PEACE AT LAST

At 12:04 p.m. Aug. 5, Winthrop police heard from a woman on Bowdoin Street who reported hearing some kind of alarm going off near her house. She said it didn’t sound like a fire alarm, and she couldn’t tell if it was coming from a car or a house, but it had been going off for four hours. Police traced the source of the annoying noise to a beeping smoke detector that was in a dumpster in a nearby yard. An officer took the batteries out.

DRIVE-BY SOAKING

At 4:25 p.m. Sept. 18, an older man told Wellesley police that someone had thrown a cup of water on him while he was standing at the intersection of Grove and Central streets holding a “Veterans for Trump” sign. He said the culprit was a teenage boy on a bicycle who had since left the area. He said he wasn’t interested in pursuing the matter further, but wanted to make sure police were aware of what had happened.

FAMILY DRAMA

At 12:34 p.m. Aug. 14, Saugus police received a call from a woman who requested that police conduct a well-being check on her brother, who was in the process of selling his home and moving to Maine. She said she was “concerned he is not making the right decision.” A police lieutenant got in touch with the brother and spoke to him at length over the phone and found that he “was of sound mind and in great spirits.” He said he was on his way up to Maine where he would be searching for a house to purchase, and his sister was upset over it. The lieutenant also spoke to a witness who confirmed that was indeed the case. Police determined no further action was necessary.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.