Photos: Fall foliage brightens trees around New England

Updated October 2, 2020, 1 hour ago
Fall foliage along Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, N.H.
Fall foliage along Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, N.H.Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe


Lincoln, N.H.
Lincoln, N.H.Aram Boghosian/for the Boston Globe
Bay Road in Lexington.
Bay Road in Lexington.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A leaf rested on the boardwalk along the Charles River at the Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick.
A leaf rested on the boardwalk along the Charles River at the Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A solo and double sculls prepared for a practice regatta called Head of the Kevin on the Charles River in Boston.
A solo and double sculls prepared for a practice regatta called Head of the Kevin on the Charles River in Boston.Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff
Leaves and berries at the Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick.
Leaves and berries at the Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Visitors stopped along the side of the road to take pictures of the fall foliage at Crawford Notch State Park.
Visitors stopped along the side of the road to take pictures of the fall foliage at Crawford Notch State Park. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A vibrant maple leaf lay on the sidewalk of Main Street in downtown Groton.
A vibrant maple leaf lay on the sidewalk of Main Street in downtown Groton. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
People aboard the Conway Scenic Railroad took in the view as they pass through Crawford Notch State Park.
People aboard the Conway Scenic Railroad took in the view as they pass through Crawford Notch State Park. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
