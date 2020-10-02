Photos: Fall foliage brightens trees around New England

Photos: Fall foliage brightens trees around New EnglandUpdated October 2, 2020, 1 hour agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsFall foliage along Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, N.H.Aram Boghosian for The Boston GlobeLincoln, N.H.Aram Boghosian/for the Boston GlobeBay Road in Lexington.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffA leaf rested on the boardwalk along the Charles River at the Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick.Lane Turner/Globe StaffA solo and double sculls prepared for a practice regatta called Head of the Kevin on the Charles River in Boston.Stan Grossfeld/ Globe StaffLeaves and berries at the Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick. Lane Turner/Globe StaffVisitors stopped along the side of the road to take pictures of the fall foliage at Crawford Notch State Park. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA vibrant maple leaf lay on the sidewalk of Main Street in downtown Groton. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffPeople aboard the Conway Scenic Railroad took in the view as they pass through Crawford Notch State Park. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffFall foliage along Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, N.H. Aram Boghosian/for the Boston Globe