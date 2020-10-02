Joe Biden offers thoughts and prayers for President Trump but offers no information about his own health

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,'' Biden tweeted around 8:49 a.m. Friday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden offered “thoughts and prayers” for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, but the Democratic presidential nominee did not say if he was getting tested for COVID-19 Friday.

The brief comment did not directly address the major question raised by the fact that Biden stood on the same stage Tuesday night with Trump during the first presidential debate held in Cleveland.

Advertisement

The Democratic nominee is 77 years old and while he habitually wears face masks during public campaign events, he did not do so when he appeared at Case Western Reserve University Tuesday night.

Biden was scheduled to make a campaign appearance in Grand Rapids, Michigan Friday prior to Trump’s stunning announcement.

The debate setting was designed with COVID-19 guidelines and was overseen by the medical staff at the Cleveland Clinic. But we also know the virus is spread through the air. CNN also reported that the commission plans to test all those who attended the Clevelland debate.





Jill Biden and First Lady Melania Trump both attended the debate, along with multiple members of the Trump family.

Melania Trump, who also tested positive, was unmasked when she joined her husband on the stage.

Jill Biden was masked on stage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.