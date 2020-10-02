Should MCAS testing be suspended for four years?

Elizabeth Wright

I strongly support the proposed legislation to institute a four-year moratorium on MCAS tests. (cq) Suspending the testing would allow us time to reassess how we teach in a way that fosters the kind of flexible thinking and problem-solving our students need in the 21st century.

Even before the current crisis caused by the pandemic, teachers, parents, and students have understood that the MCAS narrows the curriculum and is overemphasized, draining precious needed resources from our schools. It also reinforces racial and socioeconomic disparities. One day we will all look back and understand the barbarity of labeling students “needs improvement” (cq) on the basis of a standardized test given on a random day in the spring. We will understand how these seemingly “objective” tests have served to keep persons of color, such as myself, marginalized.

As a math teacher in the public schools, I know that assessing students with a standardized test is preparing them for a world that does not exist. Certainly, students need basic math skills, but with technology at their fingertips they do not need to memorize algorithms; rather, they need to know what questions to ask, to identify what tool fits a problem, and to know how to use that tool.

Under our current MCAS system, struggling students are often labeled as ‘bad’ at math, and then are forced into classes emphasizing math facts that they have not yet mastered. This kind of instruction only turns them off a subject that they already found difficult. As it turns out, advanced math students are less likely to use math facts to complete their work and more likely to use flexible thinking and number sense.They have the kinds of skills Fortune 500 executives say they need, such as being able to think critically, creatively, and flexibly. (cq)

Let’s use research on how the brain works to improve our public schools and give students the habits of mind that they need. Real change and innovation could happen if we allowed ourselves four years of freedom from a test that reinforces systemic inequities and outdated modes of teaching and learning. I hope our state lawmakers will approve this moratorium.

Kiersten Haskell Warendorf

Chair, Norwell School Committee

Kiersten Haskell Warendorf

A moratorium on MCAS testing would be bad for students.

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly interrupted teaching and learning, making the information about student progress that we obtain from MCAS testing more important than ever. During school closures this past spring and now with hybrid and remote models of teaching in the fall, school principals and teachers are working hard to keep students engaged and learning, but the only way to know whether that has been successful is to assess their progress.

Without the comparable and consistent data that we receive from statewide assessments, we won’t know the extent to which this crisis has impacted students' learning and we will lose important diagnostic data that give teachers the ability to proactively address gaps in student advancement. This would disproportionately impact students who are most in need of support.

Even without the pandemic, annual, objective assessments provide critical information that we use to bring about improvements in our public schools. As a local school committee member, I know that this information is very important to adjusting course when necessary to ensure our students are getting the education they need and deserve. The data derived from MCAS testing allows us to know where the gaps in learning are, where our focus should be, and how we should prioritize our limited resources. Assessment results help schools tailor their instruction to what students need.

MCAS results also allow parents to assess whether their children are on track. They reassure parents that their children have mastered the skills they need to reach the next level of their education. They also enable parents to advocate for their children when needed and take action to keep them from falling behind. Perhaps more now than ever before, parents want to know how their children are doing, and they need an objective measurement to tell them.

Without the objective data provided by MCAS, we will be lacking the essential information that we have used for decades to improve education for students in all our schools. Gaining a clear picture of academic achievement during these times of instructional changes is critical for schools, teachers, and parents.

