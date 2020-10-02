State Police arrest man who allegedly stole City of Boston water truck

Troopers later determined the truck was on I-495 in Franklin.

In a statement, State Police said Boston police indicated around 12:20 p.m. Friday that the stolen Water and Sewer Commission truck was traveling on Interstate 495 South in Wrentham.

State Police on Friday arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly stealing a City of Boston water truck, leading authorities on a lengthy chase that briefly stretched into Rhode Island before the suspect was apprehended in Westport, authorities said.

“Moments later, MSP Troopers located the truck, a 2008 International 400SER, and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop,” the statement said. “The suspect operating the truck refused to stop, and Troop H Headquarters authorized a pursuit and assumed command and control.”

The vehicle exited I-495 onto I-95 South and briefly crossed into Rhode Island, according to the statement. Moments later, Rhode Island troopers indicated that the truck was headed back toward Massachusetts on I-195, the statement said.

The pursuit continued into Fall River, and authorities at one point put a device in the road to pop his tires and slow him down.

“Shortly after 1 p.m. the stolen truck struck a tire deflation device put down by an MSP Trooper, sustaining a flat right front tire,” the statement said. “The stolen truck continued to travel eastbound on the flat tire, and exited 195 onto Route 88 southbound in Westport. Several minutes later the suspect voluntarily pulled to a stop on 88, and the operator was taken into custody.”

State Police didn’t name the suspect but identified him as a 48-year-old male. Officials said he was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital for an evaluation and will face charges at a later date. The specific counts he’ll face weren’t immediately available.

State Police said the agency’s Air Wing assisted in the pursuit and planned to release video footage of the chase later Friday.

