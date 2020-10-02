Will COVID-19 outbreak derail Trump’s Supreme Court pick?

Lee vowed in his statement that he would isolate for 10 days and “be back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, reported via Twitter Friday that he had just tested positive for the potentially-deadly disease.

The coronavirus outbreak gripping the White House spread to Capitol Hill on Friday morning, raising the prospect that the virus could disrupt Republican plans to push forward with plans to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the November election.

While the Centers for Disease Control recommend those who test positive should isolate for at least 10 days after their symptoms appear, the agency said doctors may recommend longer isolation periods depending on the severity of the disease.

Guidelines issued by the CDC dictate that Barrett should quarantine for 14 days, because she met with Lee in person (and without masks) a few days ago, even though a White House spokesperson said Barrett tested negative for the virus Friday.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted that he planned to proceed with Barrett’s nomination on Oct. 12 as planned. It was not immediately clear how the committee would proceed if Lee’s isolation extends beyond 10 days.

Earlier in the day, before Lee’s announcement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed Senate Republicans would continue “full steam ahead” on Barrett’s nomination.

But pushback to that idea started to mount Friday, and further positive tests on Capitol Hill could increase the pressure on Republicans to delay.

“For the safety of the Senate (whose members skew old) and its staff, this confirmation process should be put on pause until we know who is infected and not, and the work of the nation can proceed safely,” tweeted Zeke Emanuel, a former health policy adviser to President Barack Obama.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary panel, called it “premature” for Graham to continue with the hearing schedule as planned before the full extent of potential coronavirus exposure from the White House outbreak is known.

“The unfortunate news about the infection of our colleague Senator Mike Lee makes even more clear that health and safety must guide the schedule for all Senate activities, including hearings,” the Democrats said.

They signaled that Democrats would not consent to a “virtual” hearing for such a consequential nomination, saying that it is not an “appropriate substitute.”

The senators said that it is “critical that Chairman Graham put the health of senators, the nominee, and staff first — and ensure a full and fair hearing that is not rushed, not truncated, and not virtual. Otherwise this already illegitimate process will become a dangerous one.”

