‘The next few days are going to be really important’: Doctors weigh in on Trump’s diagnosis and risk

The president is so far experiencing mild “cold-like” symptoms, according to the New York Times . But before announcing his positive test result, Trump had been keeping to his campaign schedule. On Thursday, he flew to New Jersey, where he delivered a speech at a fund-raiser at his golf club. Upon returning to the White House, Trump participated in a call-in interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

President Trump may be at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 given his age and weight, though doctors caution that the effects of the virus can be variable. The 74-year-old announced early Friday on Twitter that he and his wife, Melania Trump, had both tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The course can be highly variable,” explained Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center. “I suspect that he’s having daily testing so he likely went from negative to positive overnight. Given his age and obesity, the next few days are going to be really key.”

Hamer said the presymptomatic phase of COVID-19 can last anywhere from two to seven days. To illustrate the insidious nature of the virus, Hamer pointed to the experience of another world leader. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, was hospitalized 10 days after testing positive back in April and spent three days in the ICU battling the disease. Johnson’s symptoms were very mild to start.

Experts have long warned the virus, which causes Covid-19, is a particular threat to those in their 70s or older, as well as those with preexisting health conditions, and people who do not exercise.

President Trump has expressed an affinity for fast food and, despite his love of golf, an aversion to exercise, telling the New York Times in 2015 that working out can be hazardous to one’s health. Even so, much of Trump’s personal health remains shrouded in mystery. In June, the White House released the results of Trump’s annual physical, which noted he weighed 244 pounds and showed he has a Body Mass Index of 30.5, meaning he is technically obese, although at 6 foot 3 inches, just barely.

Excess weight tends to go hand in hand with other medical conditions, like high blood pressure and diabetes, which may by themselves make it harder to fight Covid-19. In a report published in late August, researchers found that infected people with obesity were more than twice as likely to end up in the hospital and nearly 50 percent more likely to die of Covid-19. Another study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that among nearly 17,000 hospitalized Covid-19 patients in the United States, more than 77 percent had excess weight or obesity.

Meanwhile, his age also makes him susceptible to severe disease. A study published in March found that while the overall death rate for people with Covid-19 was 1.4 percent, this rose to 8.6 percent for people in their 70s. The study was based on data from China.

“The next few days are going to be really important here. It’s just a matter of time right now,” said Hamer.

Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com.