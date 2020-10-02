fb-pixel

Here are some of Friday’s front pages with coronavirus news about President Trump

By Joshua Miller Globe Staff,Updated October 2, 2020, 22 minutes ago
President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump.Win McNamee/Photographer: Win McNamee/Getty

President Trump’s 12:54 a.m. tweet announcing he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 scrambled newsrooms around the country. Here are some of Friday’s front pages that include the stunning news.

The Star Tribune in Minneapolis


The San Francisco Chronicle

