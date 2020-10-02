Here are some of Friday’s front pages with coronavirus news about President Trump

President Trump’s 12:54 a.m. tweet announcing he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 scrambled newsrooms around the country. Here are some of Friday’s front pages that include the stunning news.
The Star Tribune in Minneapolis
I jumped out of bed to a team that was already underway, working to rip up the front page. The final edition of Friday's @StarTribune. pic.twitter.com/FDUqHzEiFj— Greg Mees (@mees_greg) October 2, 2020
The San Francisco Chronicle
Tomorrow's front page, remade at the last second pic.twitter.com/PiD18exlgG— Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) October 2, 2020
